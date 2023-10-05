Watch Call of Duty: Next, win free Modern Warfare 3 content, pass judgement on the multiplayer – watch here

Despite the recently released, underwhelming multiplayer trailer, Modern Warfare 3 remains one of the year's biggest games. Though its multiplayer mode is largely simialr to last year's Modern Warfare 2, developer Sledgehammer Games is making major changes that should please long-time players.

So far, the developer has only touched on very few of those changes, such as Aftermarket Parts, Conversion Kits, and the more advanced Gunsmith system. That said, things like Tac-Stance, the faster movement/slide, the classic minimap behaviour, map voting and a few other things need to be detailed.

This is exactly what we'll be treated to today at Call of Duty: Next, the big event that will bring us a deeper look at Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer, updated information on Warzone Mobile, and everything to do with Call of Duty.

COD: Next will be streamed live on the official Call of Duty YouTube and Twitch channels. It begins at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST.

Both video players are embedded below, too.

Activision is also making it a little more worthwhile to tune in, by offering a bundle of in-game items that can be used in Modern Warfare 3. If you link your Activision ID to your YouTube/Twitch account, you'll earn one reward for every 20 minutes you watch.

The rewards are:

Robotic Gamer Emblem.

Curve Monitor Calling Card.

Bot Ops Weapon Charm.

Death Upload Weapon Blueprint.

Here's everything you can earn by watching. | Image credit: Activision

The next big moment is, of course, the Modern Warfare 3 beta, which kicks off tomorrow on PlayStation, with another session scheduled for the following weekend on PC, Xbox as well as PlayStation. The showcase will also detail exactly what content players can expect to have access to in the beta, so there's even more reason to tune in if you're excited about tomorrow.

Modern Warfare 3 arrives November 10 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The campaign will be available up to one week early for players who pre-order any digital edition of the game.