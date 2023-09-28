It's that time of year again, folks: Call of Duty beta time! This is the year of Modern Warfare 3, and we're going to be getting our hands on the upcoming shooter very soon. There are a few interesting changes to mechanics this year, and the MW3 beta will provide the perfect opportunity to sample them ahead of launch.

The classic minimap returns, map voting is a thing again, movement is faster and more aligned with Modern Warfare 2019 - just to name a few. Then there are the maps. Modern Warfare 3's map line-up at launch is made up entirely of map remakes from the original Modern Warfare 2 (2009), which is yet another thing we're going to see for ourselves in the beta.

In this story, we're going to cover every piece of information related to the beta. When you'll be able to play, what content you can expect, how big the download is, when you can pre-load and much more. This story will be updated as more details are revealed.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Modern Warfare 3 beta - Everything you need to know

If you're a long-time Call of Duty fan, the structure and setup of the Modern Warfare 3 beta will be very familiar to you. Microsoft acquisition or not, PlayStation still gets first dibs on the beta - though maybe that arrangement won't return next year.

To kick things off, let's start with the confirmed dates and times for when players on each platform will be able to access the beta.

Modern Warfare 3 beta start time - Weekend one schedule (PlayStation 4 & 5)

This initial weekend is exclusive to PlayStation, with the first portion accessible by pre-ordering, and the second free for everyone.

Early access : Friday, October 6 to Saturday, October 7.

: Friday, October 6 to Saturday, October 7. Open beta: Sunday, October 8 to Tuesday, October 10.

Servers go live at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 7pm CEST. Servers shut down at the same times, too.

Modern Warfare 3 beta start time - Weekend two schedule (PC, Xbox, PlayStation cross-play)

PC and Xbox early access begins on the second weekend, and it's likewise split into two sessions. PlayStation players can access both sessions without the need for a pre-order.

Early access : Thursday, October 12 to Friday, October 13.

: Thursday, October 12 to Friday, October 13. Open beta: Saturday, October 14 to Monday, October 16.

Like the first weekend, servers also go live at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST / 7pm CEST. This is also when the beta goes offline permanently.

And here's the Modern Warfare 3 beta schedule.

How to access the Modern Warfare 3 beta

As explained, the Modern Warfare 3 beta will take place over two different weekends, each is split into two sessions of its own. The first session of every weekend is available only to players who pre-ordered the full game on their respective platform, before it later unlocks for everyone else.

The only guaranteed way to play the Modern Warfare 3 beta as soon as possible is to pre-order the game. If you'd rather wait, you can join the free portion of each beta weekend a couple of days later. PlayStation players get two free sessions, so that's something to keep in mind.

Beyond that, expect content creators, media, and even official Call of Duty social channels to distribute beta codes and host giveaways over the course of the beta, so it's worth keeping an eye out for those.

Modern Warfare 3 PlayStation Plus, Xbox Live Gold (Game Pass Core)

Playing the beta does not require having an active PlayStation Plus membership, or an Xbox Live Gold (Game Pass Core) membership. The only exception to this is Germany, where players will need a PlayStation Plus membership to play on PS4 and PS5.

How to redeem your Modern Warfare 3 beta code

Regardless of how you got your hands on a beta code, the way to redeem it is the same for everyone. If you pre-ordered a physical version at a retailer, you'll be emailed an access code. This is the same code that you could win in giveaways etc. Look out for a 13-character early access beta code.

People who pre-ordered the game digitally, however - such as on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, Steam, or Battle.net - will not need to do anything to play. The beta will simply become available to download once the pre-load goes live.

If you do have a beta code, you'll need to head over to the beta key redemption website (Note that the page has not yet been updated with MW3 beta information). Log in, and enter the code you've been sent. The next step will ask you which platform you're going to play the beta on, and you only get one - so choose carefully.

After you do that, you'll receive an email from Activision with your actual beta code - the one you're going to redeem on your platform of choice. Usually, that email arrives within a few minutes, but delays have been known to happen.

You do not need a code if you intend to jump in during the open beta portion.

Modern Warfare 3 beta pre-load

We're expecting the Modern Warfare 3 beta to be available to download at least 24 hours before it goes live on each respective platform. However, you'll only be able to pre-load if you have access to the next session.

For example, players looking to jump in during the free period will not be able to pre-load the beta alongside those who pre-ordered the game.

The Modern Warfare 3 beta offers our first hands-on time with multiplayer.

Modern Warfare 3 beta download size

Activision has yet to confirm the download size for the Modern Warfare 3 beta, but considering how similar it is to last year's Modern Warfare 2, we have a few guesses. On PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, it should be in the range of 25-35GB, and a little smaller on PC and last-gen consoles.

Modern Warfare 3 beta content

This is another thing we're awaiting clarification on. That said, you should expect an assortment of 6v6 maps, rotating the main modes like Team Deathmatch, Domination and so on. Call of Duty betas typically start with a subset of maps and modes, and add to them over the course of the beta weekends.

Considering that Ground War, and Invasion both return, it's logical to assume they will also be part of the Modern Warfare 3 beta.

Modern Warfare 3 beta player progression

Your player progression - that's weapon XP, character XP, and unlocks will not carry over to the full version of the game launching in November. That progress will, however, carry over from one weekend to another.

Modern Warfare 3 supports cross-play, and cross-progression for multiplayer, so you can start on PS5 the first weekend, then jump in on Xbox or PC the next - provided you have access to the beta on those platforms.

Carry forward content - that's content you unlocked in Modern Warfare 2/Warzone - will not be available during the Modern Warfare 3 beta.