Modern Warfare 3 boasts plenty of guns that you can customise to your heart's content. Whether you prefer taking on enemies from a distance or would rather maniacally run around praying and spraying, there’s plenty to familiarise yourself with.

For those who would rather take on enemies from mid-long range but don’t fancy being incredibly precise, having a strong LMG in your arsenal can do the trick, and this is where our best MW3 Pulemyot 762 loadout comes in. Here’s all the attachments, gear, and equipment you could possibly need for this LMG.

MW3 best Pulemyot 762 loadout: best attachments

This LMG is a fun pick with a conversion kit that makes it feel a little more like an assault rifle. The Pulemyot 762 is something that typically feels quite sluggish to move around with, but this loadout will help your speeds with the weapon. This particular loadout is partially thanks to YouTuber, Hero.

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Stock: Bastion Ergonomic Recoil Pad or Rubber Recoil Pad

Bastion Ergonomic Recoil Pad or Rubber Recoil Pad Rear Grip: Nought-Z3 Grip

Nought-Z3 Grip Aftermarket part: Pulemyot 762B Bullpup Conversion Kit

For your muzzle, we’re using the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor. This muzzle will make us undetectable on the enemy radars while also giving us some additional recoil control, bullet velocity, and range. This already begins to help this LMG feel a little more like an AR, and allows us to be a little bit sneakier with it.

For your underbarrel, the Bruen Heavy Support Grip will go a long way in making the Pulemyot 762 easier to use with its improved gun kick control, horizontal recoil, steadiness, and stability. Our rear grip is going to be the Nought-Z3 Grip, which improves our ADS speed, gun kick control, and recoil control further so we can be more accurate with the Pulemyot 762.

By also adding the Pulemyot 762B Bullpup Conversion Kit, you’ll lose some recoil control and range in favour of stability and an increased rate of fire. This gives the LMG great versatility during gunfights, and while it is of a detriment to our control of the gun, our other attachments are making up for this.

Using the Bastion Ergonomic Recoil Pad will also improve our gun kick control and spread a little, making up for what the Conversion Kit lacks. That said, the Rubber Recoil Pad is also a viable alternative as it’ll help your sprint to fire speed, movement speed, and aim walking speed.

MW3 best Pulemyot 762 perks and equipment

Now that our Pulemyot 762 loadout is established and we’ve got a hefty LMG in our hands, it’s time to run through what equipment compliments the weapon.

Secondary Weapon: Renetti - our Renetti loadout has the pistol feeling more like an LMG, making it better for any surprise short-range encounters.

Renetti - our Renetti loadout has the pistol feeling more like an LMG, making it better for any surprise short-range encounters. Vest: Engineer Vest - counters equipment and explosives expertise by letting you see equipment through walls, and letting the team see it when you’re ADS. Includes four gear slots and three equipment slots.

Engineer Vest - counters equipment and explosives expertise by letting you see equipment through walls, and letting the team see it when you’re ADS. Includes four gear slots and three equipment slots. Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves - increases weapon swap speed. Scavenger Gloves, which let you resupply ammo and throwing knives from dead enemy players, could also be used.

Quick-Grip Gloves - increases weapon swap speed. Scavenger Gloves, which let you resupply ammo and throwing knives from dead enemy players, could also be used. Boots: Lightweight Boots - increases movement and swim speed, so we can be fast while holding a relatively heavy LMG like the Pulemyot 762.

Lightweight Boots - increases movement and swim speed, so we can be fast while holding a relatively heavy LMG like the Pulemyot 762. Gear: EOD Padding - reduces damage taken from non-killstreak explosives and fire, increasing our survivability.

EOD Padding - reduces damage taken from non-killstreak explosives and fire, increasing our survivability. Gear 2: Bone Conduction Headset - reduces combat noise, so you can hear enemy footsteps and gunfire more clearly.

Bone Conduction Headset - reduces combat noise, so you can hear enemy footsteps and gunfire more clearly. Tacticals: Flash Grenade - a versatile grenade that blinds and deafens targets so you can go in for the kill or delay.

Flash Grenade - a versatile grenade that blinds and deafens targets so you can go in for the kill or delay. Field Upgrades: Munitions Box or Trophy System - you can never go wrong with more ammo, but the Trophy System can destroy nearby equipment and projectiles to keep your sniper self safe and secure.

How to unlock the Pulemyot 762 in MW3

To unlock the Pulemyot 762 in MW3, players will need to reach Level 23. To unlock the Pulemyot 762 Bullpup Conversion Kit, however, players will need to reach Level 30.

For more on MW3, take a look at our best Longbow loadout if you fancy sniping, and our best Striker loadout if you fancy running around with an SMG.