Modern Warfare 3’s campaign has left a lot to be desired from the developer, but there’s no denying that there are some fun weapons to be playing with as you roam around shooting folk in multiplayer. Already, plenty of weapons have established themselves to be a part of MW3’s meta.

Our MW3 best Striker loadout features one such weapon, a powerful SMG that could possibly be one of the best guns in the game. In this guide, we detail every attachment, gear, and piece of equipment you could possibly need to get a killstreak going with the Striker.

MW3 best Striker loadout: best attachments

The Striker SMG is another aggressive short-mid range weapon. This particular loadout is partially thanks to YouTuber, WhosImmortal.

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel: Striker Recon Long Barrel

Striker Recon Long Barrel Optic: Up to you and what you prefer!

Up to you and what you prefer! Underbarrel: Chewk Angled Grip

Chewk Angled Grip Stock: No Stock

No Stock Rear Grip: Tac Grip

With the Striker, we’re opting to have no stock attached. This will greatly improve our ADS speed, sprint to fire speed, and all that good stuff that we need to be mobile during a match. Of course, this means we’ll have poor gun kick control, recoil control, and sway, but it’s nothing that we can’t handle with our other attachments equipped.

Image credit: Activision/VG247

Speaking of, we want the Chewk Angled Grip as our underbarrel; this will help us regain some of that gun kick control and sway back, with improved horizontal recoil, making the weapon a little easier to control. On top of this, you’ll want the Tac Grip, which will provide us with even more movement speed so we can fly around the map catching enemies off guard and attacking.

As for your muzzle, the VT-7 Spitfire Suppressor will keep you hidden on the map without being of a detriment to how mobile we are. This is great because this particular loadout relies on you running around the map and melting through enemies at close range. So, the harder you are to detect and keep a track of, the better.

Rounding this loadout off is the Striker Recon Long Barrel. This gives us back some bullet velocity and range so the Striker can be of more use at mid-range. It also gives us a little additional stability to work with without too many cons that’ll hold it back.

MW3 best Striker perks and equipment

Now that our Striker loadout is established and we’ve got a powerful SMG to kill off enemy targets with, it’s time to run through what equipment compliments the weapon.

Secondary Weapon: Renetti - our Renetti loadout has the pistol feeling more like an LMG, making it better for any surprise short-range encounters.

Renetti - our Renetti loadout has the pistol feeling more like an LMG, making it better for any surprise short-range encounters. Vest: Infantry Vest - provides three gear slots and three equipment slots.

Infantry Vest - provides three gear slots and three equipment slots. Gloves: Commando Gloves - allow you to reload while sprinting.

Commando Gloves - allow you to reload while sprinting. Boots: Covert Sneakers - eliminates footstep sounds, so we can try to get up close and personal with the enemy.

Covert Sneakers - eliminates footstep sounds, so we can try to get up close and personal with the enemy. Gear: Ghost T/V Camo - blocks detection from UAV’s, enemy radar sources and heartbeat sensors while moving. Great for us, as we’ll constantly be on the move.

Ghost T/V Camo - blocks detection from UAV’s, enemy radar sources and heartbeat sensors while moving. Great for us, as we’ll constantly be on the move. Tacticals: Flash Grenade - a versatile grenade that blinds and deafens targets so you can go in for the kill or delay.

Flash Grenade - a versatile grenade that blinds and deafens targets so you can go in for the kill or delay. Lethals: Semtex - a timed sticky grenade. Alternatively, any explosives you have fun using.

Semtex - a timed sticky grenade. Alternatively, any explosives you have fun using. Field Upgrades: Munitions Box or Trophy System - you can never go wrong with more ammo, but the Trophy System can destroy nearby equipment and projectiles to keep your sniper self safe and secure.

Image credit: Activision/VG247

How to unlock the Striker in MW3

The Striker is unlocked in MW3 when the player reaches Level 4. This is also when the ability to create loadouts will become available to you.

For more on MW3, take a look at our best Longbow loadout and our best MCW loadout.