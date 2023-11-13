Modern Warfare 3 has arrived with its never-ending arsenal of customisable weapons for players to experiment with. If you’ve played Call of Duty before, you’ll no doubt already have plenty of weapons in mind that are right for you, and if that includes snipers, you’re in the right place.

The best MW3 FJX Imperium loadout will leave you with a powerful sniper that can do just about anything; it has amazing damage and range, great recoil control, and is lightweight enough to quickscope enemy targets. It’s better than any other sniper you can get your hands on, and for good reason. In this MW3 guide, we’ll run through all the FJX Imperium attachments, gear, and equipment you may need to go wild with it.

MW3 best FJX Imperium loadout: best attachments

It’s very quickly become apparent that the FJX Imperium sniper is the best sniper in MW3, which explains why it can only be unlocked once reaching Level 55. It’s got the best stats of all MW3’s snipers, dealing high damage, with good range and solid recoil control.

Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Underbarrel: Keystone Handle

Keystone Handle Rear Grip: Skull-40

Skull-40 Bolt: FJX Blast (or .408 Pace High Grain Rounds ammunition)

Attaching the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor as the muzzle will help our range with the FJX Imperium, increasing our bullet velocity in exchange for a small reduction to our ADS speed and sprint to fire speed. Pair this with the Skull-40 rear grip, which then improves our ADS speed and sprint to fire speed (while reducing our recoil control slightly), and we’ve nothing to worry about.

Now, we could go with an optic, but our FJR Inhibitor will already have fantastic range and damage. Adding the VLK LZR 7MW laser will increase both our ADS speed and sprint to fire speed with the weapon, as well as our accuracy, without a detriment to any other stats. Nice.

Image credit: Activision/VG247

For our underbarrel (which is a carry handle in this instance), we’re opting for the Keystone Handle. This will improve our recoil control a little bit, as well our accuracy, so we can maintain good control of the weapon and consistently hit enemy targets as they approach.

Now that we’ve got a powerful sniper that’s accurate and easy to handle, you can try attaching the FJX Blast as a bolt, which will increase your rate of fire and rechambering time at a small detriment to your accuracy. If you can aim, that’s no problem!

MW3 best FJX Imperium perks and equipment

Now that our FJX Imperium loadout is established and we’ve got a speedy sniper in our hands, it’s time to run through what equipment compliments the weapon.

Primary Weapon 2: The Gunner Vest allows for two primary weapons and faster reload speed, which is valuable as a sniper. You can use any weapon you’re comfortable with, but we recommend the Striker SMG.

The Gunner Vest allows for two primary weapons and faster reload speed, which is valuable as a sniper. You can use any weapon you’re comfortable with, but we recommend the Striker SMG. Vest: Gunner Vest - provides two gear slots and three equipment slots (no Boots). Deploy with max ammo and have increased reload speed.

Gunner Vest - provides two gear slots and three equipment slots (no Boots). Deploy with max ammo and have increased reload speed. Gloves: Marksman Gloves - reduced sway and flinch when ADS, which is ideal for snipers.

Marksman Gloves - reduced sway and flinch when ADS, which is ideal for snipers. Gear: Bone Conduction Headset - reduces combat noise, so you can hear enemy footsteps and gunfire more clearly.

Bone Conduction Headset - reduces combat noise, so you can hear enemy footsteps and gunfire more clearly. Tacticals: Flash Grenade - a versatile grenade that blinds and deafens targets so you can go in for the kill or delay. Stun Grenade is also a worthwhile pick, which can slow enemies movement and aiming while you go in for the kill.

Flash Grenade - a versatile grenade that blinds and deafens targets so you can go in for the kill or delay. Stun Grenade is also a worthwhile pick, which can slow enemies movement and aiming while you go in for the kill. Lethals: Semtex - a timed sticky grenade.

Semtex - a timed sticky grenade. Field Upgrades: Munitions Box or Trophy System - you can never go wrong with more ammo, but considering we have the Gunner Vest, the Trophy System can destroy nearby equipment and projectiles to keep your sniper self safe and secure.

Image credit: Activision/VG247

How to unlock the FJX Imperium in MW3

The FJX Imperium is unlocked in MW3 when a player reaches Level 55 and completes the associated Armory Unlock challenge.

For more on MW3, take a look at our other sniper loadouts. We’ve both the best Longbow loadout and the best MCPR-300 loadout to be messing around with.