Modern Warfare 3 has dozens of weapons to choose from, and your loadout will depend entirely on whether you fancy running maps down with a powerful SMG or taking things a little slower with a sniper. There’s a middle ground, though, and our best MW3 SVA 545 loadout will land you with an accurate, versatile assault rifle.

This SVA 545 loadout details all the attachments, gear, and equipment you’ll need to melt through enemies with this rifle’s unique burst-fire in MW3.

MW3 best SVA 545 loadout: best attachments

The SVA 545 is an incredible assault rifle that the most accurate of players will easily killstreak with. This particular loadout is partially thanks to Hero.

Muzzle: HMRES Mod Suppressor

Stock: FT Tac-Elite Stock

Magazine: 45 Round Mag

Rear Grip: Demo 650 Grip

Ammunition: 5.45 High Grain

For the SVA 545’s muzzle, we’re using the HMRES Mod Suppressor. This muzzle makes us undetectable on enemy radars while greatly improving our bullet velocity so we can compete at a longer-range, at a slight detriment to our recoil control.

Image credit: Activision/VG247

Equipping the FT Tac-Elite Stock will improve our gun kick control and firing aim stability so that our handling of the gun is a little easier and we can be more accurate using it. We’ll also be using the 5.45 High Grain as ammunition as it has an increased bullet velocity and damage range, so we can compete accurately at longer ranges.

Attaching the Demo 650 Grip for the rear grip will make us even more accurate and faster at killing targets with the SVA 545. It’ll increase our firing aim stability, gun kick control, and recoil control, slightly making up for the reduced recoil control our muzzle and ammo will give us.

Finally, adding a 45 Round Mag to the SVA 545 will help us secure more kills. With the TTK being longer and the health pool being higher in MW3, a larger magazine capacity will go a long way for weapons with merely 20 rounds.

MW3 best SVA 545 perks and equipment

Now that our SVA 545 loadout is established and we’ve got a solid assault rifle in our hands, it’s time to run through what equipment compliments the weapon.

Secondary Weapon: Renetti - our Renetti loadout has the pistol feeling more like an LMG, making it better for any surprise short-range encounters.

Renetti - our Renetti loadout has the pistol feeling more like an LMG, making it better for any surprise short-range encounters. Vest: Engineer Vest - counters equipment and explosives expertise by letting you see equipment through walls, and letting the team see it when you’re ADS. Includes four gear slots and three equipment slots.

Engineer Vest - counters equipment and explosives expertise by letting you see equipment through walls, and letting the team see it when you’re ADS. Includes four gear slots and three equipment slots. Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves - increases weapon swap speed, which is ideal when running two primary weapons. Scavenger Gloves, which let you resupply ammo and throwing knives from dead enemy players, could also be used.

Quick-Grip Gloves - increases weapon swap speed, which is ideal when running two primary weapons. Scavenger Gloves, which let you resupply ammo and throwing knives from dead enemy players, could also be used. Boots: Lightweight Boots - increases movement and swim speed.

Lightweight Boots - increases movement and swim speed. Gear: Bone Conduction Headset - reduces combat noise, so you can hear enemy footsteps and gunfire more clearly.

Bone Conduction Headset - reduces combat noise, so you can hear enemy footsteps and gunfire more clearly. Gear 2: EOD Padding - reduces damage taken from non-killstreak explosives and fire, increasing our survivability.

EOD Padding - reduces damage taken from non-killstreak explosives and fire, increasing our survivability. Tactical: Flash Grenade - a versatile grenade that blinds and deafens targets so you can go in for the kill or delay.

Flash Grenade - a versatile grenade that blinds and deafens targets so you can go in for the kill or delay. Field Upgrades: Munitions Box or Trophy System - you can never go wrong with more ammo, but the Trophy System can destroy nearby equipment and projectiles to keep your sniper self safe and secure.

Image credit: Activision/VG247

How to unlock the SVA 545 in MW3

To unlock the SVA 545 in MW3, players will need to reach Level 18.

For more on MW3, take a look at our best MCW loadout if you fancy running it down with an assault rifle. If you’d like to try your hand at quick-scoping instead, it’s also worth looking at our best Longbow loadout.