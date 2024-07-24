Xbox Game Pass gets Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 today - time to lose about 13,000 deathmatches before Black Ops 6 drops

Suprise, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 — the 2023 one — becomes the first title in the series to hit Xbox Game Pass today, July 24, right in time for you to get in plenty of prep ahead of Call of Duty Black Ops 6's arrival. But just how much practice have you got time to get in? Well, never fear, we've done some ludicrous maths.

Yup, stop engaging in all of those debates as to whether CoD being on Game Pass now is a good thing for Xbox or not, or whether those recent Game Pass changes are confusing - it's time to shoot some folks.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

As per the announcement from Microsoft, Modern Warfare 3 is dropping via the Game Pass for Console, PC Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate tiers, and comes with all the modes you loved, thought were ok, or hated.

That's the single player campaign, Zombies, and multiplayer — with the latter being what we're going to focus in on, because it's time for us to whip out some of our patented bizarre maths, as we previously have with Black Ops 2 on the Wii U.

A deathmatch — whether team or free-for-all — in Modern Warfare 3 has a time limit of ten minutes. Natually, they don't have to last that long, as one player or team hitting the score limit will also end the match, but if everyone you're playing with, including you, is terrible at the game, being in it for the long haul isn't out of the question.

As of writing, there are 93 days between now and Black Ops 6's release date of October 25. That's 133,920 minutes. So, if we divide that by ten minutes, we get 13,392. Now, it's unrealistic to expect you to be going non-stop for that time, given the loading screens and need to find matches, but getting in 13,000 or so seems like it could be possible if you forgo the things that humans need to do — sleeping, eating, etc (just for the record, we don't reccomend you do that, obviously).

Therefore, for someone as terrible at CoD as I am, losing about 13,000 MW3 matches before delving straight into Blops 6 seems — in theory — to be possible. But Mark, you're saying, even if you're terrible, you'd probably still end up being carried to some victories by your teammates. To you I say this: you're likely not trying hard enough to lose matches. The only limit to video game suckitude is what we can concieve. Now, go out there and get your head blown off repeatedly in service of a great dream.

Oh, and if you're curious about Black Ops 6's beta dates, you can read about them here.