As you soar through Modern Warfare 3’s campaign and put yourself to the test in its multiplayer mode, you’ll find a huge arsenal of weapons to choose from. Some of these weapons have already established themselves within the meta, and this includes handguns, namely the Renetti.

Our best MW3 Renetti loadout uses a Conversion Kit to make it feel more like a small SMG than it does a pistol, so you’ll be able to hold your own during intense fights were switching between weapons is quicker than reloading. Here’s the best MW3 Renetti loadout, including all the attachments, gear, and equipment you could possibly need.

MW3 best Renetti loadout: best attachments

The best secondary weapon you can equip in MW3 is the Renetti. That said, the COR-45 is also a viable option. This particular loadout is partially thanks to YouTuber, Hero.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Stock: XRK Torment Brace Stock

XRK Torment Brace Stock Magazine: 30 Round Mag

30 Round Mag Rear Grip: EXF Eclipsor Grip

EXF Eclipsor Grip Conversion Kit: Jak Ferocity Carbine Kit

The Renetti is the go-to pistol in MW3, with upgrades that’ll make it feel a lot more powerful. For example, using the Jak Ferocity Carbine Conversion Kit will make the pistol become fully automatic, which makes it feel more like an SMG. This will overall put you in a better position when having to use your handgun against enemies.

Image credit: Activision/VG247

The Monolithic Suppressor as our Muzzle will reduce our ADS speed, but will improve our recoil control and keep us hidden on the enemy players’ maps. This means you can play a little more sneakily with it, and the improved recoil control will make it easier to use at longer ranges.

The XRK Torment Brace Stock will improve your speed and gun kick control. The stock will, however, reduce recoil control and ADS speed, which isn’t perfect, but an improved movement speed will mean we’re able to flee to safety more easily and remain alive. Pair this with the EXF Eclipsor Grip, which allows for pistol fastdraw, and you’ll be even speedier when going in for the kill.

Adding a 30 Round Mag will also increase your magazine capacity without providing too much of a detriment to your reload speed.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

MW3 best Renetti perks and equipment

Now that our Renetti loadout is established and we’ve got a powerful handgun to play around with, it’s time to run through what equipment compliments the weapon.

The following setup will primarily help with your use of the Renetti. If you’re pairing the handgun with a weapon such as the Longbow, Striker, and don't plan on using the Renetti unless you really need to, you may want to adjust your gear and equipment to support that.

Vest: Engineer Vest - counters equipment and explosives expertise by letting you see equipment through walls, and letting the team see it when you’re ADS. Includes four gear slots and three equipment slots.

Engineer Vest - counters equipment and explosives expertise by letting you see equipment through walls, and letting the team see it when you’re ADS. Includes four gear slots and three equipment slots. Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves - increases weapon swap speed. Scavenger Gloves, which let you resupply ammo and throwing knives from dead enemy players, could also be used.

Quick-Grip Gloves - increases weapon swap speed. Scavenger Gloves, which let you resupply ammo and throwing knives from dead enemy players, could also be used. Boots: Lightweight Boots - increases movement and swim speed, so we can be fast.

Lightweight Boots - increases movement and swim speed, so we can be fast. Gear: EOD Padding - reduces damage taken from non-killstreak explosives and fire, increasing our survivability.

EOD Padding - reduces damage taken from non-killstreak explosives and fire, increasing our survivability. Gear 2: Bone Conduction Headset - reduces combat noise, so you can hear enemy footsteps and gunfire more clearly.

Bone Conduction Headset - reduces combat noise, so you can hear enemy footsteps and gunfire more clearly. Tacticals: Flash Grenade - a versatile grenade that blinds and deafens targets so you can go in for the kill or delay.

Flash Grenade - a versatile grenade that blinds and deafens targets so you can go in for the kill or delay. Field Upgrades: Munitions Box - you can never go wrong with more ammo, especially for the Renetti.

How to unlock the Renetti in MW3

The Renetti is unlocked in MW3 when players reach Level 4. This is also when loadouts are unlocked. The Jak Ferocity Carbine Conversion Kit is only unlocked at Level 20, however.

For more on MW3, take a look at our best MW3 MCW loadout, and our best MW3 Longbow loadout.