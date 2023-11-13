Modern Warfare 3 is packed with weapons, and those who like firing heads from down a scope are in luck. Of all the weapons to play around with, there are ten snipers to experiment with. That said, of all ten, some have already established themselves as MW3’s best snipers.

The best sniper in MW3 will ultimately depend on your playstyle; do you like to play fast and aggressively, or prefer sneaking around and catching enemies off guard from long ranges? Either way, there’s a sniper in MW3 for you. Here are the best MW3 sniper loadouts and all the attachments you’ll need for them.

MW3 best sniper loadouts: best attachments

MW3’s best sniper will really depend on your playstyle and what equipment you want to run with, but of course, there are some snipers that definitely stand out from the rest.

We’ve provided loadouts for the top three snipers in MW3 so you can experiment with them and see which one suits you best.

MW3 MCPR-300 loadout: best early-game sniper

The MCPR-300 is not the best of all the snipers in MW3, as you’ll see below, but it is one of the best snipers to start out with considering it’ll immediately be available to you. And if you don’t care about quick-scoping, it’s a pretty solid pick that’s relatively easy to handle.

We’re listing it as one of our best sniper loadouts because we all have to start somewhere, and we recommend starting with the best MW3 MCPR-300 loadout, while you level up and unlock other, better snipers.

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel: 22" OMX-456

22" OMX-456 Magazine: 5 Round Mag

5 Round Mag Rear Grip: Cronen Cheetah Grip

Cronen Cheetah Grip Optic: SZ Bullseye Optic

Both the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor muzzle and 22” OMX-456 barrel will increase our damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil control of the MCPR-300 making it more powerful and easier to keep control of.

Image credit: Activision/VG247

To make up for how these can hinder our mobility, attach the Cronen Cheetah Grip for a rear grip and SZ Bullseye Optic, which will improve our ADS speed and ADS movement speed slightly. Last, but not least, add a 5 Round Mag to round things off. You’ll be left with an MCPR-300 that’s powerful, easy enough to move around with, and while not the best at quickscoping, is still very much capable of landing you some neat quickscoped kills.

MW3 Longbow loadout: best mid-game sniper

The Longbow is a fantastic, versatile sniper that can be unlocked at Level 28 in MW3, making it ideal for when you’re ready to move on from the MCPR-300 and onto something more powerful.

With as much speed as possible packed into the Longbow, you can be really mobile with it and rack up killstreaks while quick-scoping with ease. If you want a sniper that lets you move fast and slide into fights, try this best MW3 Longbow loadout.

Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Stock: Stockless

Stockless Optic: KR V4 1X Riser

KR V4 1X Riser Bolt: SA-M Quickbolt

SA-M Quickbolt Rear Grip: DEMO 650 Grip

The XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop, KR V4 1X Riser, Stockless stock, and DEMO 650 Grip are all attachments for the Longbow that will help with our speed.

Image credit: VG247/Activision

They all, in one way or another, will improve ADS speed, strafe speed, sprint to fire speed, and movement speed. This means we can be quick while wielding the weapon, and especially fast to ADS and secure kills on enemy players.

On top of this, attaching the SA-M Quickbolt will increase our rechambering speed so that we can be super quick with our shots and continue to keep the kill feed ticking.

MW3 FJX Imperium loadout: best late-game sniper

It’s very quickly become apparent that the FJX Imperium sniper is the best sniper in MW3, which explains why it can only be unlocked once reaching Level 55. It’s got the best stats of all MW3’s snipers, dealing high damage, with good range and solid recoil control.

Ultimately, if you’re planning on sniping your way through a match, you want to be using the best MW3 FJX Imperium loadout.

Muzzle: Nilsound 90

Nilsound 90 Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Underbarrel: Keystone Handle

Keystone Handle Rear Grip: Skull-40

Skull-40 Bolt: FJX Blast (or .408 Pace High Grain Rounds ammunition)

The FJX Imperium sniper is solid from the get-go, with attachments only enhancing how strong it already is. The VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor will prevent us from being marked on the map (which doesn’t actually matter that much given we’re also using a noticeable laser), but it will greatly help our range and bullet velocity.

Image credit: Activision/VG247

The Skull-40 rear grip and VLK LZR 7MW laser will improve our ADS speed and sprint to fire speed so you can be quick to kill enemy targets. Pairing this with the FJX Blast bolt, which improves your rate of fire and rechambering time, and you’ll be able to easily quickscope targets. Or, at the very least, able to secure the kill on them.

Last but not least, adding the Keystone Handle as a carry handle (underbarrel), will help our accuracy and recoil control a little bit.

For more on MW3, take a look at what assault rifles are on offer. There’s our MCW loadout, MTZ-556 loadout, and SVA 545 loadout to choose from.