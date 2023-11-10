As you dive into Modern Warfare 3 and try to climb to the top of the leaderboard in multiplayer, you’ll probably wind up experimenting with your arsenal of weapons. That said, some weapons have already established their positions with MW3’s meta and stand out amongst the rest.

That’s where the best MW3 MTZ-556 loadout comes in. In this MW3 guide, we’ve detailed all the attachments, gear, and equipment you’ll need for a powerful MTZ-556.

MW3 best MTZ 556 loadout: best attachments

The MTZ 556 is an assault rifle that players can get their hands on early in MW3, and it’s looking like it’s going to be a difficult weapon to compete with. This particular loadout is partially thanks to Hero.

Muzzle: HMRES Mod Suppressor

HMRES Mod Suppressor Stock: MTZ Marauder Stock

MTZ Marauder Stock Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip

Bruen Heavy Support Grip Rear Grip: Bruen TR-24 Assault Grip

For our MTZ 556’s muzzle, we’re rolling with the HMRES Mod Suppressor. This muzzle makes us undetectable on enemy radars while greatly improving our bullet velocity so we can compete at a longer-range.

Image credit: Activision/VG247

For your underbarrel, the Bruen Heavy Support Grip will go a long way in making the MTZ 556 easier to use with its improved gun kick control, horizontal recoil, steadiness, and stability. When it comes to long-range fights,we’ll be able to be that little bit more accurate while using this attachment. It will hinder our ADS speed a little bit, but we’ll make up for that elsewhere.

For the MTZ 556’s stock, we’re opting for the MTZ Marauder Stock, and we’ll be using the Bruen TR-24 Assault Grip for our rear grip. Both of these, again, will be helping improve our recoil control, gun kick control, and firing aim stability, making us as accurate as we can be with the weapon, especially at a longer range. You can also consider adding a larger magazine if you find yourself flying through more rounds than anticipated.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

MW3 best MTZ 556 perks and equipment

Now that our MTZ 556 loadout is established and we’ve got a versatile assault rifle in our hands, it’s time to run through what equipment compliments the weapon.

Secondary Weapon: Renetti - our Renetti loadout has the pistol feeling more like an LMG, making it better for any surprise short-range encounters.

Renetti - our Renetti loadout has the pistol feeling more like an LMG, making it better for any surprise short-range encounters. Vest: Engineer Vest - counters equipment and explosives expertise by letting you see equipment through walls, and letting the team see it when you’re ADS. Includes four gear slots and three equipment slots.

Engineer Vest - counters equipment and explosives expertise by letting you see equipment through walls, and letting the team see it when you’re ADS. Includes four gear slots and three equipment slots. Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves - increases weapon swap speed. Scavenger Gloves, which let you resupply ammo and throwing knives from dead enemy players, could also be used.

Quick-Grip Gloves - increases weapon swap speed. Scavenger Gloves, which let you resupply ammo and throwing knives from dead enemy players, could also be used. Boots: Lightweight Boots - increases movement and swim speed, so we can be fast while holding a relatively heavy LMG like the Pulemyot 762.

Lightweight Boots - increases movement and swim speed, so we can be fast while holding a relatively heavy LMG like the Pulemyot 762. Gear: EOD Padding - reduces damage taken from non-killstreak explosives and fire, increasing our survivability.

EOD Padding - reduces damage taken from non-killstreak explosives and fire, increasing our survivability. Gear 2: Bone Conduction Headset - reduces combat noise, so you can hear enemy footsteps and gunfire more clearly.

Bone Conduction Headset - reduces combat noise, so you can hear enemy footsteps and gunfire more clearly. Tacticals: Flash Grenade - a versatile grenade that blinds and deafens targets so you can go in for the kill or delay.

Flash Grenade - a versatile grenade that blinds and deafens targets so you can go in for the kill or delay. Field Upgrades: Munitions Box or Trophy System - you can never go wrong with more ammo, but the Trophy System can destroy nearby equipment and projectiles to keep your sniper self safe and secure.

Image credit: Activision/VG247

How to unlock the MTZ 556 in MW3

The MTZ 556 is unlocked straight away in MW3 for players. However, they will need to reach Level 4 to be able to access and customise their loadouts.

For more on MW3, take a look at our best Longbow loadout if fighting at long-ranges is your thing. If not, our best Striker SMG loadout might be the one for you.