Modern Warfare 3 is here, and some weapons have already earned their place atop the MW3 meta. While you sit back and try to complete various Armory Unlock challenges so you can have the most powerful weapons available to you, there are some early unlocks that you can certainly have some fun with.

The best MW3 MCPR-300 loadout is one of those. If you’re a fan of sniping your targets or landing quickscope skills, the MCPR-300 is a solid sniper to start out with, until better, more powerful unlocks come around. This MW3 guide details all the MCPR-300 attachments, gear, and equipment you could need to make the most of the sniper.

MW3 best MCPR-300 loadout: best attachments

The MCPR-300 is not the best sniper you’ll eventually have in your arsenal, but it’s a good place to start. We’ve some mobility to work with, so in this best MW3 MCPR-300 loadout, we’re going to focus on attachments that’ll boost our damage and range while not hindering our ability any further.

That way, we’ve got a powerful gun that can function well at long range, allowing us to run between fights and occasionally quickscope where necessary.

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Barrel: 22" OMX-456

22" OMX-456 Magazine: 5 Round Mag

5 Round Mag Rear Grip: Cronen Cheetah Grip

Cronen Cheetah Grip Optic: SZ Bullseye Optic

Attaching the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor for our muzzle will aid with our damage range, bullet velocity, and recoil of the MCPR-300, making it easier to handle and more powerful. It’ll limit our mobility a bit by decreasing our ADS speed and sprint to fire speed a little, but that’s fine, because attaching the Cronen Cheetah Grip will make up for this.

Image credit: Activision/VG247

We’re going to have a 22” OMX-456 as our barrel, too, which will again help with our range, velocity, and recoil control of the gun at a slight detriment to our mobility. No biggie, because attaching a 5 Round Mag will more than make up for this, ensuring the MCPR-300 is powerful, easy to handle, and easy to be mobile with.

Last, but not least, it’s entirely up to you which optic you use, but we’ve opted for the SZ Bullseye Optic, which will help our ADS speed and ADS movement speed slightly with the least impact on our range and accuracy.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

MW3 MCPR-300 perks and equipment

Now that our MCPR-300 loadout is established and we’ve got a sturdy sniper in our hands, it’s time to run through what equipment compliments the weapon.

Primary Weapon 2: The Gunner Vest allows for two primary weapons and faster reload speed, which is valuable as a sniper. You can use any weapon you’re comfortable with, but we recommend the Striker SMG.

The Gunner Vest allows for two primary weapons and faster reload speed, which is valuable as a sniper. You can use any weapon you’re comfortable with, but we recommend the Striker SMG. Vest: Gunner Vest - provides two gear slots and three equipment slots (no Boots). Deploy with max ammo and have increased reload speed.

Gunner Vest - provides two gear slots and three equipment slots (no Boots). Deploy with max ammo and have increased reload speed. Gloves: Marksman Gloves - reduced sway and flinch when ADS, which is ideal for snipers.

Marksman Gloves - reduced sway and flinch when ADS, which is ideal for snipers. Gear: Bone Conduction Headset - reduces combat noise, so you can hear enemy footsteps and gunfire more clearly.

Bone Conduction Headset - reduces combat noise, so you can hear enemy footsteps and gunfire more clearly. Tacticals: Flash Grenade - a versatile grenade that blinds and deafens targets so you can go in for the kill or delay. Stun Grenade is also a worthwhile pick, which can slow enemies movement and aiming while you go in for the kill.

Flash Grenade - a versatile grenade that blinds and deafens targets so you can go in for the kill or delay. Stun Grenade is also a worthwhile pick, which can slow enemies movement and aiming while you go in for the kill. Lethals: Breacher Drone - a drone that will explode when in contact with or in close proximity to a target.

Breacher Drone - a drone that will explode when in contact with or in close proximity to a target. Field Upgrades: Munitions Box or Trophy System - you can never go wrong with more ammo, but considering we have the Gunner Vest, the Trophy System can destroy nearby equipment and projectiles to keep your sniper self safe and secure.

Image credit: Activision/VG247

How to unlock the MCPR-300 in MW3

The MCPR-300 is unlocked by default in MW3.

For more on MW3, take a look at our best AMR9 loadout, our best BAS-B loadout, and our best Longbow loadout.