Modern Warfare 3 has a range of weapons for you to experiment with, and one that you can grab and fly around maps with early on in MW3 is the BAS B battle rifle. This versatile rifle is slow to begin with, but our best MW3 BAS B loadout shows you how to get the most out of this weapon.

In this guide, we explain all the attachments, gear, and equipment you need to grab yourself some impressive killstreaks with the BAS B in MW3.

MW3 best BAS B loadout: best attachments

The BAS B - not to be mistaken with the BAS P - is an interesting battle rifle. This particular loadout will focus on giving it a faster time to kill, good mobility, and good recoil control so that we can quickly tear through enemy targets. This particular loadout is thanks to Hero.

Muzzle: VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor

VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor Stock: Bruen LAUR4 Light Precision Stock

Bruen LAUR4 Light Precision Stock Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop Rear Grip: STT88 Grip

Attaching the VT-7 Spiritfire Suppressor will make our gunshots undetectable on enemy radars, while also giving us a good amount of recoil control, bullet velocity, and some damage range. It’ll negatively impact our ADS speed a touch, but we don’t need to worry about that.

With the XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop as our underbarrel, we’ll increase our aim walking speed, ADS speed, sprint to fire speed, and overall movement speed a touch. This will massively help with our handling of and mobility while using the BAS B, which can be quite slow to use without attachments.

Image credit: Activision/VG247

The Bruen LAUR4 Light Precision Stock will further help with our speed and mobility while using the BAS B by providing improved movement speed and sprint speed. It’ll also help our recoil control and gun kick control a little bit, too, which is always good. As for our rear grip, the STT88 Grip will help us with our ability to control the gun by providing some increased recoil control, gun kick control, and firing aim stability so that we can be more accurate.

Last, but not least, we’re adding the 45 Round Mag, because those 20 base rounds are simply not enough for the BAS B.

MW3 best BAS B perks and equipment

Now that our BAS B loadout is established and we’ve got a sturdy battle rifle in our hands, it’s time to run through what equipment compliments the weapon.

Primary Weapon 2: Striker - as we’re running the Gunner Vest, we can take two primary weapons with us.

Striker - as we’re running the Gunner Vest, we can take two primary weapons with us. Vest: Gunner Vest - provides two gear slots and three equipment slots. You can equip two primary weapons, but won’t be able to equip boots. An ammo and weapon focused vest that deploys you with max ammo and improved reload speed.

Gunner Vest - provides two gear slots and three equipment slots. You can equip two primary weapons, but won’t be able to equip boots. An ammo and weapon focused vest that deploys you with max ammo and improved reload speed. Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves - increases weapon swap speed, which is ideal when running two primary weapons.

Quick-Grip Gloves - increases weapon swap speed, which is ideal when running two primary weapons. Gear: Bone Conduction Headset - reduces combat noise, so you can hear enemy footsteps and gunfire more clearly.

Bone Conduction Headset - reduces combat noise, so you can hear enemy footsteps and gunfire more clearly. Tactical: Flash Grenade - a versatile grenade that blinds and deafens targets so you can go in for the kill or delay.

Flash Grenade - a versatile grenade that blinds and deafens targets so you can go in for the kill or delay. Lethals: Breacher Drone - Breacher Drone - a drone that will explode when in contact with or in close proximity to a target.

Breacher Drone - Breacher Drone - a drone that will explode when in contact with or in close proximity to a target. Field Upgrades: Munitions Box or Trophy System - you can never go wrong with more ammo, but the Trophy System can destroy nearby equipment and projectiles to keep your sniper self safe and secure.

Image credit: Activision/VG247

How to unlock the BAS B in MW3

To unlock the BAS B in MW3, players will need to reach Level 7.

For more on MW3, have a try of our best Longbow loadout for sniping, and our best SVA 545 loadout if you fancy cutting about with a battle rifle.