Modern Warfare 3 has a never-ending array of weapons to experiment with, but there will always be a few exceptional weapons that shine much brighter than the rest in multiplayer matches and zombies. This particular weapon - the Holger 556 - was banned from use in competitive matches on Day 1 of release…

The best MW3 Holger 556 loadout feels like a laser beam at times; it’s got great damage and rate of fire with minimal recoil, meaning you can melt through enemies easily. Here’s our Holger 556 loadout with all the attachments, gear, and equipment you could possibly need.

MW3 best Holger 556 loadout: best attachments

The Holger 556 in MW3 is a versatile assault rifle with decent base stats. It has good damage, accuracy, range and handling so it’s an easy weapon to use across multiple maps, and is highly reliable in most engagements with enemy players. This particular loadout is thanks to YouTuber, Hero.

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Shadowstrike Suppressor Stock: RB Addle Assault Stock

RB Addle Assault Stock Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

The Shadowstrike Suppressor as our muzzle will make us undetectable on the enemies' map when firing without any cons to the Holger 556’s statistics whatsoever. Being undetectable means we can be relatively sneaky with our kills, which is what we want to be able to do with the Holger 556.

Image credit: Activision/VG247

Attaching the XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop as our underbarrel will increase our aim walking speed, movement speed, ADS speed, and sprint-to-fire speed so we can be extra fast while using the AR and kill off enemies quickly. On the other hand, adding the RB Addle Assault Stock will be of a minor detriment to our ADS speed, but it will increase our recoil control and gun kick control so that the weapon is easier to use and keep on target with. This is what makes the weapon more accurate, and feel a lot like a laser beam if you’re able to aim consistently with the AR.

Our next two attachments are optional, and can be switched for anything else you find favorable. There’s the 40 Round Mag for our magazine, with those ten extra rounds making quite the difference with MW3’s increased TTK. And last, but not least, is the Slate Reflector optic; you can equip any optic whatsoever, and it’s worth picking whichever one you are most comfortable with.

As you can see, we don’t actually need to add too much to this weapon; it’s already powerful and versatile as is!

MW3 best Holger 556 perks and equipment

Now that our Holger 556 loadout is established and we’ve got an incredible assault rifle in our hands, it’s time to run through what equipment compliments the weapon.

Secondary Weapon: COR-45

COR-45 Vest: CCT Comms Vest - provides four gear slots and one equipment slot. Lethals and Tacticals are removed. Engineer Vest is a good alternative.

CCT Comms Vest - provides four gear slots and one equipment slot. Lethals and Tacticals are removed. Engineer Vest is a good alternative. Gloves: Scavenger Gloves - allows you to resupply ammo and throwing knives from dead players.

Scavenger Gloves - allows you to resupply ammo and throwing knives from dead players. Boots: Lightweight Boots - increases movement and swim speed

Lightweight Boots - increases movement and swim speed Gear: Bone Conduction Headset - reduces combat noise, so you can hear enemy footsteps and gunfire more clearly. This can easily be swapped out for any other gear that you think will keep you alive for longer.

Bone Conduction Headset - reduces combat noise, so you can hear enemy footsteps and gunfire more clearly. This can easily be swapped out for any other gear that you think will keep you alive for longer. Gear 2: Ghost T/V Camo - blocks detection by UAVs, enemy radar sources, and Heartbeat Sensors while moving.

Ghost T/V Camo - blocks detection by UAVs, enemy radar sources, and Heartbeat Sensors while moving. Field Upgrades: Munitions Box or Trophy System - you can never go wrong with more ammo, but the Trophy System can destroy nearby equipment and projectiles.

Image credit: Activision/VG247

How to unlock the Holger 556 in MW3

The Holger 556 is unlocked in MW3 when a player reaches Level 37, and no Armory Unlock challenges are required to get your hands on it.

For more on MW3, take a look at our Longbow loadout if you fancy being a sniper, and our Striker loadout if you’d rather be using an SMG.