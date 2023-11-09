Modern Warfare 3 comes with a huge arsenal of weapons that can be customised with attachments to make a powerful weapon that suits your playstyle. Whether you prefer quick-scoping enemies from a distance or running chaotically across the map spraying them down, there’s something to suit you.

Already, some guns are proving to stand out from the crowd, and our best MW3 AMR9 loadout is one of them. This guide details all the attachments, gear, and equipment you’ll need to melt through enemies using the SMG.

MW3 best AMR9 loadout: best attachments

The AMR9 SMG is a versatile weapon that can be built one of two ways; you can have a slower and more precise weapon, making it viable for mid-range fights, or you can go for something more aggressive that is better at short-range combat.

If the latter appeals to you, here’s what to look out for. This particular loadout is partially thanks to YouTuber, WhosImmortal.

Barrel: AMR9 Commando Pro Barrel

AMR9 Commando Pro Barrel Stock: Demo 050 Buffer Tube or Tectonic Tactical Ultralight

Demo 050 Buffer Tube or Tectonic Tactical Ultralight Optic: Slate Reflector or MK.23 Reflector

Slate Reflector or MK.23 Reflector Underbarrel: Demo TL20 Recoil Grip

Demo TL20 Recoil Grip Laser: Sapphire-12 Laser

The AMR9 Commando Pro Barrel will help with mobility; it has increased ADS speed, sprint to fire speed, and movement speed, but it won’t be helpful for our gun control. That said, we’ll be using this as a short-range weapon to run and gun our targets, so we don’t need to worry about that too much.

Image credit: Activision/VG247

As for our stock, the Demo 050 Buffer Tube will also help with our ability with an increased sprint to fire speed and ADS speed. Its downfall is an increased gun kick, but that’s nothing we can’t handle.

Your optic will depend entirely on what you’re most comfortable with, and your underbarrel - the Demo TL20 Recoil Grip - is where we’ll reclaim some control of our gun as it’ll improve our recoil and gun control a little.

Last, but not least, is our laser. The Sapphire-12 Laser allowed you to ADS while jumping, with increased hip accuracy while jumping and more sprint to fire speed. These will be useful for all the aggressive running and gunning you’ll be doing with this AMR9.

MW3 best AMR9 perks and equipment

Now that our AMR9 loadout is established and we’ve got a hefty LMG in our hands, it’s time to run through what equipment compliments the weapon.

Secondary Weapon: Renetti - our Renetti loadout has the pistol feeling more like an LMG, making it better for any surprise short-range encounters.

Renetti - our Renetti loadout has the pistol feeling more like an LMG, making it better for any surprise short-range encounters. Vest: Infantry Vest - provides three gear slots and three equipment slots.

Infantry Vest - provides three gear slots and three equipment slots. Gloves: Commando Gloves - allows you to reload while sprinting.

Commando Gloves - allows you to reload while sprinting. Boots: Stalker Boots - increased strafe and ADS movement speed. Can also use the Lightweight Boots which increase movement and swim speed.

Stalker Boots - increased strafe and ADS movement speed. Can also use the Lightweight Boots which increase movement and swim speed. Gear: EOD Padding - reduces damage taken from non-killstreak explosives and fire, increasing our survivability. Can be swapped for anything you think will help your survivability when approaching targets.

EOD Padding - reduces damage taken from non-killstreak explosives and fire, increasing our survivability. Can be swapped for anything you think will help your survivability when approaching targets. Tacticals: Flash Grenade - a versatile grenade that blinds and deafens targets so you can go in for the kill or delay.

Flash Grenade - a versatile grenade that blinds and deafens targets so you can go in for the kill or delay. Lethals: Semtex - a timed sticky grenade. Alternatively, any explosives you have fun using.

Semtex - a timed sticky grenade. Alternatively, any explosives you have fun using. Field Upgrades: Munitions Box or Trophy System - you can never go wrong with more ammo, but the Trophy System can destroy nearby equipment and projectiles to keep your sniper self safe and secure.

Image credit: Activision/VG247

How to unlock the AMR9 in MW3

To unlock the AMR9 in MW3, players will need to reach Level 21.

For more on MW3, if you fancy quick-scoping with a sniper, take a look at our best Longbow loadout. On the other hand, if you’d rather run around with an SMG, our best Striker loadout might be for you.