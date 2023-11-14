Modern Warfare 3 is packed with weapons to choose from, but as ever, the best weapons are already standing out from the crowd and being picked apart by COD pros and players. While the most impressive weapons are locked behind levels and Armory Unlock challenges, there are still plenty of great guns to be experimenting with.

The best MW3 WSP Swarm loadout is for players who like to be fast. With an unholy rate of fire, you’ll be able to run and gun to your heart's content with this piece of kit. Here’s our WSP Swarm loadout, with all attachments, gear, and equipment you could need.

MW3 best WSP Swarm loadout: best attachments

The WSP Swarm is a devastatingly fast SMG, and with MW3 having an increased TTK, this is great news for us. This means you can fly around the map taking on targets at close to medium range and - hopefully - kill them quickly. This loadout is thanks to YouTuber, Hero.

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor S

Monolithic Suppressor S Rear Grip: Marauder Grip

Marauder Grip Stock: FSS Fortress Heavy Stock

FSS Fortress Heavy Stock Magazine: 100 Round Drum

100 Round Drum Underbarrel: XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop

Attaching the Monolithic Suppressor S for the WSP Swarm’s muzzle will keep you undetectable on the enemy’s map when firing while providing some recoil control, at a detriment to our ADS speed. Control of this gun is very important to us, as the SMG experiences a lot of recoil which we want to try and reduce.

For further control of the gun, we’re adding the FSS Fortress Heavy Stock, which provides plenty of recoil control and gun kick control so that we can control the gun more easily. It does decrease our mobility ever so slightly, which is where our next attachment comes in.

Image credit: Activision/VG247

Our underbarrel is the XRK Edge BW-4 Handstop, which will help us with our mobility while using the gun. It improves aim walking speed, movement speed, ADS speed, and sprint to fire speed so that we can cut about maps quickly while using the WSP Swarm, making up for the cons of our stock and muzzle.

Attaching the Marauder Grip as our rear grip will further help improve the WSP Swarm’s gun kick control, firing aim stability, and recoil control. This is just a little bit extra to help us with easily controlling the gun and securing kills.

Last but not least, and entirely optional, is a 100 Round Drum. This can be added to the WSP Swarm once it's at max level so you’ve plenty of ammunition to pray and spray with; it will be at a detriment to your mobility, however, so if you find the gun feeling too sluggish, you can always swap this attachment out for a different magazine or something else to help with your control of the weapon.

MW3 best WSP Swarm perks and equipment

Now that our WSP Swarm loadout is established and we’ve got a super-fast SMG in our hands, it’s time to run through what equipment compliments the weapon.

Secondary Weapon: COR-45

COR-45 Vest: CCT Comms Vest - provides four gear slots and one equipment slot. Lethals and Tacticals are removed. Engineer Vest is a good alternative.

CCT Comms Vest - provides four gear slots and one equipment slot. Lethals and Tacticals are removed. Engineer Vest is a good alternative. Gloves: Scavenger Gloves - allows you to resupply ammo and throwing knives from dead players.

Scavenger Gloves - allows you to resupply ammo and throwing knives from dead players. Boots: Lightweight Boots - increases movement and swim speed

Lightweight Boots - increases movement and swim speed Gear: Bone Conduction Headset - reduces combat noise, so you can hear enemy footsteps and gunfire more clearly. This can easily be swapped out for any other gear that you think will keep you alive for longer.

Bone Conduction Headset - reduces combat noise, so you can hear enemy footsteps and gunfire more clearly. This can easily be swapped out for any other gear that you think will keep you alive for longer. Gear 2: Ghost T/V Camo - blocks detection by UAVs, enemy radar sources, and Heartbeat Sensors while moving.

Ghost T/V Camo - blocks detection by UAVs, enemy radar sources, and Heartbeat Sensors while moving. Field Upgrades: Munitions Box or Trophy System - you can never go wrong with more ammo, but the Trophy System can destroy nearby equipment and projectiles.

Image credit: Activision/VG247

How to unlock the WSP Swarm in MW3

The WSP Swarm is unlocked in MW3 when a player reaches Level 27.

For more on MW3, there are some alternative SMGs you can experiment with. There’s our Rival 9 loadout, Striker loadout, and AMR9 loadout to all mess around with.