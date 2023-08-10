Nearly all your unlocks and purchases in Modern Warfare 2 carry forward to Modern Warfare 3

As promised, Call of Duty will allow players - for the first time ever - to bring forward content they own from one game into the next. In this case, anything you've unlocked or bought in Modern Warfare 2 will be available in Modern Warfare 3.

This includes the vast majority of weapons, store bundles, skins, operators and everything else you might have accrued. The only caveat is that if the content you're bringing forward does not have a basis in Modern Warfare 3, it won't be available. For instance, if you have a skin for a melee weapon that does not exist in Modern Warfare 3, you won't be able to use it.

Activision put together a big blog post with a detailed FAQ that looks at every potential case and confirms whether or not the item in question will carry forward. The takeaway is that, while you can use anything you own in the new game, you won't be able to unlock it in Modern Warfare 3.

In other words, if you never completed a certain weapon challenge, or acquired a certain weapon/operator through a battle pass, you won't be able to fulfil those requirements in Modern Warfare 3. You'll have to go back to Modern Warfare 2 to unlock said weapon/skin properly. If the item was only available during a certain season and you missed out on it, there isn't going to be a way for you to unlock it in MW3.

This is also true for players who do not own Modern Warfare 2 to begin with. If they want to use any of the content in that game, they'll need to purchase it. The good news is that this happen at any point, even after the launch of Modern Warfare 3.

The bad news is that Modern Warfare 3 content cannot travel back. While weapon XP is shared between games (so you can level a weapon even if you don't have it, just like you can in Warzone), player XP is not. As for store bundles, Activision has added a clear note towards the bottom that indicates whether the included content can be used in Modern Warfare 3.

That's a lot of content! I wonder how big the file size is going to be. | Image credit: Activision

The easiest way to look at it is to think of Modern Warfare 2 as simply part of Modern Warfare 3, only if you arrive late, you're going to have to go back to grind for what you missed if you want to be able to use it going forward.

Modern Warfare 3 arrives November 10, with the full reveal taking place next week, on August 17, as part of a Warzone in-game event.