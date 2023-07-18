Modern Warfare 2 weapons, skins and operators will carry over to CoD 2023 for the first time ever

Activision has not said a single official word about this year's Call of Duty. The publisher previously confirmed its existence, of course, and revealed that it's going to be a full-on premium release, and not an expansion to Modern Warfare 2 as earlier reports indicated.

But as far as the name, release date, details about what's coming, or which of Activision's studios is working on it, we've yet to hear anything.

Today, however, the company may have uttered the first official word about Call of Duty 2023 through the franchise's official Twitter account. The account confirmed a major feature coming to this year's game, albeit in a corny way.

Call of Duty's Twitter account posted a poll that asks players whether operators, weapons, and bundles from Modern Warfare 2 should carry forward to into Call of Duty 2023. The two answers are 'Yes', and 'Yes, when is reveal?'

Let's get this out of the way...



Should #MWII Operators, Weapons and Bundles carry forward into Call of Duty 2023? — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 17, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That obviously all but confirms that the content players have been accruing over the past year in Modern Warfare 2 will be usable in this year's Call of Duty. This is a first for the long-running series. With the arrival of Warzone, players have grown to expect bundles/weapons/operators from different games to be usable in the battle royale mode, but never in the following year's premium game.

That was almost always the result of the different engines each game was built on, and the varying themes/eras each game was going for. Each individual Call of Duty game was also lead by a different studio, with their own design philosophies and gameplay priorities.

But Call of Duty 2023 was heavily reported to have started out as a paid expansion to last year's Modern Warfare 2, before it evolved into a full-fledged release. That would explain why content from Modern Warfare 2 can carry forward to this year's Call of Duty.

As for the game itself, it is heavily rumoured that it will simply be called Modern Warfare 3, with its campaign picking up from where Modern Warfare 2's left off. Multiplayer will also be built on the same foundation, though there are rumours that Sledgehammer Games (who's said to be developing it), will be making a few to changes to mechanics like player movement speed, the minimap and so on.

And just in case the Modern Warfare 3 name wasn't entirely believable, Activision has started issuing DMCA strikes to Twitter accounts for showing "leaked content from Cal of Duty: Modern Warfare 3" according to Twitter users who got their content taken down.

Call of Duty 2023 is expected to release sometime in November, with a full reveal likely taking place sometime in August, potentially following the end of Modern Warfare Season 4 on August 9.