Want to see the Modern Warfare 3 reveal? You'll have to play an upcoming Warzone event

If you're hoping to catch the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 reveal live, you'll need to take part in a special Warzone 2.0 event.

It may have taken a bunch of rumours and leaks, but this week it was essentially confirmed that yes, the next Call of Duty game will in fact be Modern Warfare 3. The reveal hasn't technically happened yet though, with the Call of Duty Twitter more jokingly confirming that Modern Warfare 3 will be the next entry. But in a blog post detailing upcoming content for both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, Activision revealed that an in-game event will properly reveal the next Call of Duty game.

"Drop into Call of Duty: Warzone to experience the worldwide reveal for Call of Duty 2023 in a limited-time event," reads the blog post. "Join the ranks of Shadow Company to take on Konni forces and secure the chemical weapon threat before it’s too late. Stay tuned to Call of Duty channels for more details about the upcoming reveal." That was it for details on the event, so we'll have to wait and see just when it will take place.

Earlier this year, a report claimed that there would be no Call of Duty title released this year, which would be the first year that that would have happened since 2005. Another report released later on claimed that there would in fact be more Call of Duty, albeit it was possibly just going to be a Modern Warfare 2 expansion that was meant to feel like a standalone release. Currently it's looking like that has evolved into an outright followup, continuing Activision's track record of remaking the popular Modern Warfare incarnations of the shooter series. What this Modern Warfare 3 might be like is obviously up in the air, so let's just wait and see what this in-game reveal will show us.