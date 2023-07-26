Yes, the next Call of Duty is Modern Warfare 3

After promotional materials for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 have appeared out in the wild, the developer has begun to crack a couple jokes acknowledging the leaks.

Twitter user, algebra_sloth, took to the platform to share images of multiple boxes of Monster Energy. You can view the tweet via the folk over at TheSixthAxis (thanks!), as it has since been removed. These boxes don artwork and a logo for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, accompanied by Captain Price, showing that Monster Energy is clearly going to be running a promotional campaign for the game, which is yet to be confirmed.

That said, Call of Duty developers didn’t turn a blind eye to the leaks. It’s not like this is the first, or even second, time that this has happened. Instead, Activision and Infinity Ward has acknowledged them, tweeting: “Whew. Mondays. Anyone have an energy drink they can spare?”

Whew. Mondays. Anyone have an energy drink they can spare? — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 24, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Clearly in reference to the leaked Monster Energy boxes, the developer didn’t stop there, and began replying to those tweeting at them excitedly about the news.

Later, Call of Duty developers also tweeted, “III reasons why you play Call of Duty. GO.” Those “III reasons” definitely appear to be in reference to the Modern Warfare III leaks, and the developer is clearly riding on the excitement of its fans. Can you blame it?

Early last year, it was reported that there would be no Call of Duty game in 2023, making it the first year since 2005 to not see a CoD game release. That said, later in the year, it was then reported that an expansion for Modern Warfare 2 would be arriving during 2023.

Right now, given these leaks and more, it appears as though that expansion has grown into a fully-fledged Modern Warfare III game. Or it could simply be a major expansion for Modern Warfare 2. Either way, if leaks are to be believed, players will be experiencing Modern Warfare 3. Alas, only time - and confirmation from the developer - will tell.