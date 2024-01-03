In Modern Warfare 3, you have a huge arsenal of weapons to choose from before dropping into a game of Warzone or loading a multiplayer match, both old and new. One of the new additions to MW3 is a burst assault rifle known as the FR 5.56, and with the right attachments and class setup, this AR can melt through enemies in your matches.

If you fancy switching things up from your usual auto weapon in MW3, the FR 5.56 is a burst AR that you have to give a whirl. It’s not just powerful, but fun to use, too. Without further ado, here’s some suggestions for FR 5.56 attachments, gear, and equipment you may need to be running the best FR 5.56 loadout possible.

MW3 best FR 5.56 loadout: best attachments for Warzone and MP

The FR 5.56 in MW3 is a fun burst assault rifle with decent base stats. With some good attachments, it can be great fun to burst at enemies from long ranges or even get kills in single bursts.

This particular loadout is comprised of suggestions from multiple MW3 Youtubers, as there are a few different attachments you can choose from for the FR 5.56, depending on how you like to play.

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor or Monolithic Suppressor

Shadowstrike Suppressor or Monolithic Suppressor Underbarrel: FTAC MSP-98 Handstop or SL Skeletal Vertical Grip

FTAC MSP-98 Handstop or SL Skeletal Vertical Grip Rear Grip: SA Cation Grip

SA Cation Grip Optic: Slate Reflector, MK.3 Reflector, or Corio Eagleseye 2.5X

Slate Reflector, MK.3 Reflector, or Corio Eagleseye 2.5X Magazine: 45 Round Mag (or 5.56 Nato High Grain Ammo)

When it comes to the FR 5.56’s muzzle, the general consensus between creators and players is that both the Shadowstrike Suppressor or Monolithic Suppressor are worth considering. For those who like to be undetectable on the enemy radar, both Hero and Cbass recommend the Shadowstrike Suppressor, which does just that without any additional pros or cons. Simple!

As for your underbarrel, this is where opinions differ and how you like to play matters. If you want plenty of mobility stats, opt for Hero’s suggestion of the DR-6 Handstop. On the other hand, if you want both mobility stats and additional recoil control (at a slight detriment to your accuracy), Cbass’ suggestion of the SL Skeletal Vertical Grip and YouTuber Salty’s suggestion of the FTAC MSP-98 Handstop might be better for you.

As for the FR 5.56’s rear grip, the SA Cation Grip suggested by Hero and Salty can be considered. It helps recoil control at the detriment of aiming idle sway, and recoil control is something we're after for the FR 5.56.

Image credit: Activision/VG247

Up next, let’s talk about optics. Optics are always down to personal preference, really, but YouTuber Salty is a very big fan of the Corio Eagleseye 2.5X and it's 2.5X magnification. It's downside is that this attachment will make the FR 5.56 feel less effective at close range, but as long as that isn't what you're using it for, this optic can be worth considering. Alternatively, the tried and tested Slate Reflector or MK.3 Reflector are also viable optics.

Last, but not least, is our magazine. Now, it’s up to you whether you’d have a magazine so you can dish out more shots before reloading, or whether you’d go with Cbass’ suggestion of more powerful ammunition (5.56 Nato High Grain Ammo, specifically.) If you’re not opting for ammunition or a different attachment, be sure to give yourself a 45 Round Mag to play with.

MW3 best FR 5.56 perks and equipment

Now that our FR 5.56 loadout is established and we’ve got a super fun burst AR in our hands, it’s time to run through what equipment compliments the weapon.

Secondary Weapon: COR-45

COR-45 Vest: Demolition Vest - provides three gear slots and four equipment slots. Lethal and Tactical equipment is resupplied every 25 seconds.

Demolition Vest - provides three gear slots and four equipment slots. Lethal and Tactical equipment is resupplied every 25 seconds. Gloves: Scavenger Gloves - allows you to resupply ammo and throwing knives from dead players.

Scavenger Gloves - allows you to resupply ammo and throwing knives from dead players. Boots: Lightweight Boots - increases movement and swim speed.

Lightweight Boots - increases movement and swim speed. Gear: Mag Holster - increases reload speed. EOD Padding to increase your survivability is also viable.

Mag Holster - increases reload speed. EOD Padding to increase your survivability is also viable. Tactical: Flash Grenade - a versatile grenade that blinds and deafens targets so you can go in for the kill or delay. Stim's are also great.

Flash Grenade - a versatile grenade that blinds and deafens targets so you can go in for the kill or delay. Stim's are also great. Lethals: Semtex - a timed sticky grenade. Alternatively, any explosives you have fun using.

Semtex - a timed sticky grenade. Alternatively, any explosives you have fun using. Field Upgrades: Munitions Box or Trophy System - you can never go wrong with more ammo, but the Trophy System can destroy nearby equipment and projectiles to keep yourself safe and secure.

Image credit: Activision/VG247

How to unlock the FR 5.56 in MW3

The FR 5.56 is unlocked in MW3 when a player reaches Level 25 and completes the associated Armory Unlock challenges.

