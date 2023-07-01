Call of Duty 2023 release date leaked by judge during FTC hearing with Microsoft

It looks like Call of Duty 2023 will be released on November 10, according to a rather interesting leak.

Apparently, the federal judge presiding over the FTC hearing with Microsoft and Activision spilled the beans (thanks, CharlieIntel).

This isn't the first time we've heard about the November 10 date, as an Insider Gaming report stated as much back in February.

Add to the fact Call of Duty games historically tend to release in the fall, and the time of the season was confirmed by Geoff Keigley during Summer Game Fest, and the release date lines up.

This year's Call of Duty is rumored to be Modern Warfare 3, or "an extension" of Modern Warfare 2. The game will reportedly bring over maps and modes from the current game; however, plans are also subject to change.

Originally, the plan was to release Treyarch's game this fall, but it was pushed into 2024. Sledgehammer, the other Call of Duty studio, was instead tasked with creating a "premium expansion" to Infinity Ward's Modern Warfare 2 to fill the void left in 2023.

Because the scope of the content was so large, it eventually became its own standalone title. It is said to feature a single-player campaign and plenty of multiplayer maps, as one has come to expect from the series.