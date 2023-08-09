Of course Modern Warfare 3 is bringing back Makarov - watch the reveal trailer here today

In case you've somehow missed it, Modern Warfare 3 is the new Call of Duty for 2023. It's been leaked more than one way, and later officially announced with a November 10 release date.

Today, we're getting the reveal trailer. More specifically, a villain reveal trailer for the return of Makarov, whose name should be familiar to anyone who played the original Modern Warfare trilogy. Despite the reboots not actually involving him, he's somehow returned to be the villain of the third game.

A small tease for Makarov's return was actually hidden in a post-credits scene in Modern Warfare 2, which referenced the infamous No Russian mission. Could there be another No Russian in this year's game? Call of Duty is out of ideas, so who's to say!

The Makarov trailer will drop at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm UK, and we've embedded the YouTube livestream below.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A proper reveal will take place in Warzone, seemingly on August 17. After which, you can expect more information to start dropping.

Platforms (likely the same stack of PC, PS4/5, Xbox) have yet to be confirmed for Modern Warfare 3, and neither has the name of the studio leading development.