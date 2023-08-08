Modern Warfare 3 release date confirmed in teaser that tells us nothing new

Folks, it's the moment we've all been expecting because it's been leaked in so many different ways. This year's Call of Duty game is, indeed, Modern Warfare 3. Activision finally confirmed the official name and title styling in a new teaser trailer.

The teaser also revealed a November 10 release date, which, while technically news, is quite on brand for a Call of Duty release (and was itself leaked in the recent FTC trial). The teaser trailer is drenched in red, which is the colour the sequel is going with. Everything has a red tint to it, from the logo to the background to the radio chatter visual noise.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The tagline this time around is "The ultimate threat awaits," though we don't know much more beyond that. Things we still don't know include the name of the studio that's going to be leading development on Modern Warfare 3. It's quite unusual for their identity to be hidden this late into the year, but perhaps the upcoming reveal (which is taking place in Warzone) will finally answer that question.

Reports suggest it's Sledgehammer Games. Considering how much of the reporting and leaks around this year's game have been bang on, we're inclined to believe this one, too. Modern Warfare 3 reportedly started out as an expansion to Modern Warfare 2 after Activision pondered skipping a year for the first time. It later grew into a full game with the price tag to match.

The trailer also did not reveal what platforms the game will be released on, but once again, leaks have shown it's going to be a similar situation to Modern Warfare 2, with PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S all lined up.

This would explain why - for the first time - weapons, operators, skins and bundles from Modern Warfare 2 will carry forward to Modern Warfare 3. The rest of the leaks suggest the return of Call of Duty: Ghosts' Extraction mode, a refresh of multiplayer fundamentals (minimap etc.) and a host of map remasters from the original Modern Warfare 2 and 3.

The in-Warzone reveal is said to be taking place next week, on August 17, but that's yet to be confirmed.