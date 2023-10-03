Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer trailer can't produce a single thing worth getting exciting about

Ahead of the big multiplayer reveal event later this week, Activision and Sledgehammer Games dropped our first look at Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer in the form of a new trailer. As we've come to expect from these early trailers, this one is heavily stylised, and really only serves to quickly show off some of the new features/maps/weapons and general feel of the mode.

You won't find any deep dives in this one, but it's worth a watch for a look at the big picture of what's to come.

The trailer also reiterates that Modern Warfare 3 launches with 16 map remakes form the original Modern Warfare 2, and we certainly get a look at several of them; including Highrise, Terminal, Rust, Favela and others.

There are a few bits from what are likely Ground War maps, with a larger emphasis on vehicles in that mode, as you'd expect.

Outside of that, the trailer sadly doesn't highlight any of the seemingly new and exciting gameplay changes, such as the Tac-Stance, or faster movement. We get to see an explosive drone, which looks to be a Killstreak, as well as an EMP-like effect, likely also a different Killstreak.

If any of that looks exciting to you, the good news is that you won't have to wait too much longer to try out everything new in multiplayer. The Modern Warfare 3 beta kicks off this Friday on PlayStation. Even more details about the content included in the beta, as well as everything else you can expect from multiplayer at launch, will be revealed at Call of Duty Next on Thursday.

Modern Warfare 3 launches November 10 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.