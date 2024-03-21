Warzone Mobile: Day Zero event, rewards and cross-progression

Warzone Mobile is out now on Android and iOS, bringing the hugely popular Call of Duty battle royale spin-off to smartphones and tablets. The free-to-play FPS launched today, and offers new and existing COD players plenty of reasons to dive in.

To celebrate the release of Warzone Mobile, a launch event is kicking off called Operation Day Zero, offering players exclusive individual and community rewards to collect.

And best of all, these freebies aren't just available in Warzone Mobile. Once unlocked, you'll be able to access them in the console and PC versions of Call of Duty: Warzone, along with Modern Warfare 3 thanks to cross-progression.

If you want to know more about the launch of Warzone Mobile, we're here to help. We've got details on the Day Zero event as well as how cross-progression works.

What is the Warzone Mobile Day Zero event?

The Operation Day Zero event is launching on Friday 22 March 2024 in Warzone Mobile. The limited-time event is starting the day after Warzone Mobile's release date.

During the event, players will drop into six contested zones in Verdansk and Rebirth Island. Players will have to work together to complete objectives, known as Event Actions, which offer points that are needed to unlock individual and community rewards.

These Event Actions include getting headshots, using a killstreak, completing a contract and eliminating an enemy player. When the Day Zero event begins, the first zone for the event will open up, and more zones will become available as Event Point milestones are hit. The event will take place across five zones in Verdansk, and one zone that encompasses all of Rebirth Island.

Warzone Mobile Day Zero event rewards

Image credit: Activision

The Operation Day Zero event will offer a range of individual and community rewards. Individual rewards are awarded based on how many Event Points a player amasses. While community rewards are unlocked when certain milestones are hit.

Here's a full list of all the rewards for the Warzone Mobile Day Zero event:

Community rewards

Gilded Devil King Large Decal : Unlocked after clearing Zone 1

: Unlocked after clearing Zone 1 Scorched Beginnings Animated Calling Card : Unlocked after clearing Zone 2

: Unlocked after clearing Zone 2 Golden Blaze Emblem : Unlocked after clearing Zone 3

: Unlocked after clearing Zone 3 Golden Flame X12 Weapon Blueprint : Unlocked after clearing Zone 4

: Unlocked after clearing Zone 4 Heavy Thunder M4 Weapon Blueprint : Unlocked after clearing Zone 5

: Unlocked after clearing Zone 5 Golden Phantom Ghost Operator Skin: Unlocked after clearing Zone 6

Individual rewards

Crimson Blaze Emblem

Nightmare Rift Calling Card

Forsaken Past Emblem

Tearing Me Apart Sticker

Demon’s Claw Combat Knife Weapon Blueprint

Last Word Charm

Hell Scrapper LTV Vehicle Skin

Nightmare Inferno Large Decal

Crimson Prince X12 Weapon Blueprint

Vengeful Devil King Large Decal

Raging Blaze M4 Weapon Blueprint

Bloody Reaper Ghost Operator

Individual rewards are unlocked as soon as a player earns the required amount of Event Points, while community rewards are dished out once each zone is cleared. All rewards for the Operation Day Zero event have to be claimed in the Warzone Mobile event store before 9am pacific time on Wednesday 3rd April 2024. For those in other time zones, that's 12pm eastern time, 5pm BST and 6pm CEST.

How does cross-progression work in Warzone Mobile?

One of the most appealing things about Warzone Mobile for existing Call of Duty players, is the iOS and Android app offers cross-progression. That means, when you're away from the console or PC you usually play COD on, you can get a quick game in on your mobile device and earn more XP, or try to unlock extra rewards in the Battle Pass.

Warzone Mobile uses the same Battle Pass that both the console versions of Warzone uses and Modern Warfare 3, which is currently season 2. The first brand new Battle Pass to launch in Warzone Mobile will be season 3 in April 2024.

If you want to take advantage of cross-progression, all you need to do is login with your Call of Duty account when you first boot up Warzone Mobile. You'll be presented with an option to do this in the bottom left corner of the screen which has a yellow 'Play' button in the middle of it.

Image credit: VG247/Activision

Once cross progression is enabled, all player and weapon XP that you earn will be synced across Warzone Mobile, Warzone and Modern Warfare 3, along with Battle Pass progression. Compatible store bundles that you had previously purchased will also be available in Warzone Mobile.

That's it for our guide to the Warzone Mobile launch. For more COD content, check out our pages on the MW3 best guns and our Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer tips.