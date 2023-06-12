Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora invites you into the world of the Na’vi on December 7

Today’s Ubisoft Forward showcase is looking pretty packed, and the first game to be shown off is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Better yet, it now actually has a release date of December 7!

This new, standalone story is plucked from the Avatar universe created by James Cameron, and sees you playing as one of the Na’vi folk in your adventure across the Western Frontier. This particular area of Pandora has never been seen before, until now. The new in-engine trailer revealed at Ubisoft Forward details the adventure players will be embarking on across Pandora, and it looks as though a war between man and machine is about to break out.

The world of Pandora appears to be well-lived in, boasting an abundance of flora to forage from and dozens of creatures to try and befriend. There’s no denying that it simply looks stunning, and with any amount of Avatar knowledge, you’ll know that Pandora is full of surprises.

And at the heart of Pandora is an enthralling story, too, albeit not one we haven’t seen before. The forces of the RDA are threatening Pandora, and it’s up to you, the player, to push back against them and protect Pandora. I can't lie, that lush open-world looks like great fun to explore while on a fight for freedom.

If Frontiers of Pandora looks right up your alley, you won’t be waiting too long to play it. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will launch on December 7, 2023 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC.