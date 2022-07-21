Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora delayed into Ubisoft's 2023 fiscal year

Ubisoft has announced Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will miss release this year.

The delay was announced during the firm's Q1 2022 earnings call, and the title is now expected sometime during the company's 2023 fiscal year. What this means is it could be 2024 before the game is released.

According to Ubisoft's chief financial officer Frederick Duguet, the additional development time is due to the "current ongoing constraints on productions across the industry."

Announced back in 2017, the first-person action-adventure game was to release this year, and many were hoping it would arrive around the same time as James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water. The film will see a theatrical release on December 16.

In the first-person action-adventure game, you will take control of the Na'vi as you journey across the Western Frontier.

Here in the never before seen region of Pandora, you will try to push back the forces of the Resources Development Administration (RDA), who is threatening the land.

If the nefarious group is anything like in the first film, the RDA is looking to mine the mineral Unobtanium and will stop at nothing to get it.

Ubisoft will host its Ubisoft Forward event in September, so hopefully we will hear more about Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and get another look at the game.