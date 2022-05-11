Avatar, Mario + Rabbids, and Skull and Bones confirmed for Ubisoft's current fiscal year

Ubisoft has confirmed release windows for some of its upcoming games which are titles it feels will contribute to significant "topline growth" for the company.

The games Ubisoft specifically called out were Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, and Skull & Bones.

This diverse lineup of games is expected to be released during the 2022-2023 fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2023.

It appears then that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is still slated to be released this year. Likely sometime around the same time Avatar 2 hits theaters, which is December 17.

Ubisoft announced that it’s working on a game based on James Cameron’s Avatar way back in 2017, and since then we've heard precious little about the series, other than it will be a first-person action-adventure game focusing on the battle of the Na'vi against humans and their industrialization of Pandora.

The game is being developed using the Snowdrop engine, and exclusively for the new generation of consoles, Luna, PC, and Stadia.

With Skull & Bones, Ubisoft is currently hosting an Insider Program for the game which allows testers to play early versions in real conditions. Those in the program will be playing current work-in-progress builds and assisting the development team by reporting issues, bugs, and general feedback.

Recently, tutorial footage from the current test build was leaked last month, providing plenty of new information on the title that started life as a cooperative multiplayer affair with both PvE and PvP.

Announced at E3 2017, Skull and Bones has been in development since 2013 and started as an offshoot of Assassin's Creed: Black Flag. Instead of being released as a post-launch update, the project became its own title and went into development at Ubisoft Singapore. It was originally slated to be released in 2018 before being delayed into 2019. In May of that year, the game was once again delayed into Ubisoft's 2020/2021 fiscal year.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope was announced in June 2021 and in it, you will be building your team to fight "a malevolent entity" and save your Spark companions. Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Rabbid Peach, and Rabbid Luigi star in the game which features a campaign filled with new and classic Mario bosses. You'll also get to rescue more Sparks, who in turn will offer you distinct powers for use in battle.

Last we heard, it was slated for release sometime this year.