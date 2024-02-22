If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Skull and Bones sets sail for Season One: Raging Tides on February 27

Yo ho, ho, a release date we do know.

Skull and Bones
Image credit: Ubisoft
The first season of Skull and Bones kicks off on February 27 and will run for 12 weeks, as will the others, during which you can expect plenty of opportunities for high-sea pirate shenanigans.

Titled Raging Tides, Season One introduces Legendary Pirate Battles, the first of which is Philippe La Peste. As the season's main villain, La Peste will send his ships to attack, and each run-in with his fleet will increase in difficulty, culminating in a boss fight with La Peste at the season’s end.

Cover image for YouTube videoSkull and Bones: Season 1 Gameplay Trailer

During your Indian Ocean adventure, you will run into sea monsters. Season One features the Tylosaurus, a predatory marine reptile from the Late Cretaceous. How it survived into the golden age of piracy is anyone’s guess, but here we are.

The season will also offer plunder opportunities by capturing manufacturers to make them work for you and eventually set up your very own trade routes. To capture a manufacturer, you must participate in a Hostile Takeover (PvPvE) or Legendary Heist (co-op PvE with a PvP threat). These are world events and must be completed within a set time limit as they are temporary opportunities that periodically become available throughout the day.

You can also acquire a Battle Pass, though most seasonal gameplay will be free.

For Year One, each season will find you up against additional Legendary Pirate Lords, participating in three seasonal events, running into more sea monsters, enjoying two unannounced major features, finding new takeover opportunities, and earning new seasonal rewards.

Released on February 16, Skull and Bones is available through the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Amazon Luna.

Skull and Bones

PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

