Skull and Bones release delayed to early March

Ubisoft has once again delayed its pirate game Skull and Bones, but this time there's an actual date instead of just a release window.

Slated to release on November 8, the Luna, PC, PS5, Stadia, and Xbox Series X/S game will now arrive on March 9, 2023.

Skull and Bones: Gameplay Trailer

The reason for the latest delay, according to Ubisoft, is the team needs extra time for polishing and balancing to give players the "best possible experience."

If you are a bit bummed and don’t wish to wait that long to play it, Ubisoft said an open beta is coming in the near future. News on how to sign up to register will be shared soon.

Skull and Bones was announced at E3 2017 and was pegged for a fall 2018 release. However, in May 2018, Ubisoft delayed the game to 2019, and when May 2019 rolled around, the game was pushed into the company's 2020/2021 fiscal year. The game was finally given a release date of November 8 back in July 2022.

In the game, you will be able to customize your ship in both looks and weaponry, join smuggling networks, unlock your very own pirate lair, create high-value goods such as Opium and Rum, take on contracts, and much more.