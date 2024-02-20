What's the best Pirate Game that ISN'T Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag? Find out in The Best Games Ever Podcast

The Best Games Ever podcast is a game show where three regular panellists have to find the best game in a weirdly specific category such as "Best game with a named horse", or "Best game with a terrible British accent". They have to pitch their pick to our host, Jim, who then decides the winner. But there's a lot of office politics, backstabbing, and meta-gaming going on which makes this mild-mannered panel game fraught with real danger.

This week, inspired by the recent release (finally) of £70 quadruple-A experience Skull & Bones, we're asking: what's the best Pirate Game that isn't Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag? We're asking like that because of two things:

1) Black Flag is arguably the best pirate game of all time. Well, it's either Black Flag or Sid Meier's Pirates!, and the latter isn't connected to a recent game launch, so.

2) It definitely isn't Skull & Bones, because that game frankly deserves to walk the plank.

How do you define a pirate game, anyway? Does it have to involve flintlock pistols, cutlasses, and sailing the actual caribbean? Or can it be something that features acts of piracy in an entirely different setting? Well, figuring that out is part of the game, so watch or listen to this via the handy methods provided below.

Watch on YouTube



