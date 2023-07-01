Setting sail once again? Report states a remake of Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag is in development

Ubisoft is reportedly working on a remake of its pirate game Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag.

This is according to two sources speaking with Kotaku, stating Ubisoft Singapore has a heavy hand in its development, which is in the early stages, meaning its release is a few years off.

Ubisoft Singapore is also still working on Skull and Bones, a game that started life as a Black Flag expansion before becoming a full-sized game in its own right.

The oft-delayed game was finally set to release back in March, but it was delayed once again. Ubisoft announced during its Summer Game Fest a closed beta would be held for the game in August, but there is still no word on a new release date.

In the interim, Ubisoft has Assassin's Creed Mirage on the books for an October 12 release, and there are three other Assassin’s Creed titles in the works.

Codename Red, set in feudal Japan, is being developed by Ubisoft Quebec (makers of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Assassin’s Creed Syndicate); there's Codename Hexe, set in 16th-century Europe during the witch trials with Clint Hocking at the helm; and finally, Codename Infinity, a hub that will connect players through different types of Assassin’s Creed experiences, old and new, and it features multiplayer with a standalone experience.

Lots of Assassiny things in the works.