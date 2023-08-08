Play five Assassin's Creed games for free this weekend

Ubisoft has announced a free weekend event with five Assassin’s Creed games on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Depending on the platform, Assassin's Creed 2, Brotherhood, Revelations, Black Flag, and Valhalla will be available to play for free August 10-14.

It's an Assassin's Creed free weekend, this weekend.

New players will have access to the full main game content for all five titles, and if you want to keep your progression, buy the game, and you can get a discount on your choice.

On PC through Ubisoft Connect, you can take up to 75% off Assassin's Creed games from August 9-17. On PlayStation, from today through August 15, you can take up to 80% off, and from August 10-14, and on Xbox, there's a Buy One Get Two free program for many Assassin's Creed games, including Black Flag and Valhalla. After that, from August 15-28, you can get up to 85% off many Assassin's Creed titles, including the games available during the Free Weekend.

For more information on the Assassin’s Creed deals, hit up this link. A friend referral program will allow you to invite a friend to play Assassin's Creed Valhalla during the Free Weekend and earn rewards, and a Twitch Drops campaign will reward you for watching the streams of any creator playing Assassin's Creed main titles, with up to three cosmetic rewards to redeem in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

The next game in the series on the docket is Assassin's Creed Mirage. Set to release on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, the game promises to be smaller and centers on the story of Basim, an assassin in Valhalla.