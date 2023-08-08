If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
ASSASSIN WEEKEND

Play five Assassin's Creed games for free this weekend

Some of the best in the series.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Ubisoft has announced a free weekend event with five Assassin’s Creed games on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Depending on the platform, Assassin's Creed 2, Brotherhood, Revelations, Black Flag, and Valhalla will be available to play for free August 10-14.

It's an Assassin's Creed free weekend, this weekend.

New players will have access to the full main game content for all five titles, and if you want to keep your progression, buy the game, and you can get a discount on your choice.

On PC through Ubisoft Connect, you can take up to 75% off Assassin's Creed games from August 9-17. On PlayStation, from today through August 15, you can take up to 80% off, and from August 10-14, and on Xbox, there's a Buy One Get Two free program for many Assassin's Creed games, including Black Flag and Valhalla. After that, from August 15-28, you can get up to 85% off many Assassin's Creed titles, including the games available during the Free Weekend.

For more information on the Assassin’s Creed deals, hit up this link. A friend referral program will allow you to invite a friend to play Assassin's Creed Valhalla during the Free Weekend and earn rewards, and a Twitch Drops campaign will reward you for watching the streams of any creator playing Assassin's Creed main titles, with up to three cosmetic rewards to redeem in Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

The next game in the series on the docket is Assassin's Creed Mirage. Set to release on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, the game promises to be smaller and centers on the story of Basim, an assassin in Valhalla.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch