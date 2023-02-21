If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
VALHALLA AND BEYOND

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s final update is here

The final, final update.

Kelsey Raynor
News by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has now received its final update, named Title Update 1.7.0. The final patch for the game went live at 12pm GMT / 7am EDT / 4am PDT today, February 21, across all platforms, and will squash a final few remaining bugs for players.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: An AC1 tribute – not remake – with Unity at its core.

What exactly has been addressed in this ultimate Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update? Well, don’t get your hopes up for anything too exciting or game-changing. Basic bugs across the gane’s world, armory, and inventory have been addressed. River Raids now do not count the Captain at Katzenelnbogen when the kill is confirmed, and some miscellaneous quality-of-life fixes have been dished out.

Released in November 2020 with its final content update releasing in December 2022, and likely already completed by those keen to play it, this update is the final patch after two years of continued support since the game's launch. With an all-new Assassin’s Creed title supposedly set to release during 2023, it appears that Ubisoft is now moving on from its prior endeavour.

This final update is a little lacklustre, with many players hoping a New Game Plus mode might be added to Valhalla before support was stopped. Alas, no NG+ mode has been added, and there’s no sign of any further DLC. Here’s to hoping that upcoming game, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, quells any worries players may currently have regarding the series.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is said to return to more traditional Assassin’s Creed gameplay, with Ubisoft focusing on “the core pillars of the first AC’s in a more intimate scale.” With a fond farewell to Valhalla, here’s to hoping that the scaled-down Assassin’s Creed Mirage is everything fans have hoped for and more.

Did you know that Assassin's Creed Valhalla also won a Grammy just two weeks ago?

