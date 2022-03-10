The Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok DLC is the continued story of Havi, better known as Odin in wider Norse mythology, as he tries to take fate into his own hands and stave off the end of his era.

Since, like the rest of the Havi story arcs, these events take place in a vision Eivor is having back in Ravensthorpe, you can slot this new DLC between any part of the main story, assuming that you have already finished the other two Havi arcs first. Although you will have greater context if you have made it to the end of Eivor’s adventure.

This hopefully means you can start the Dawn of Ragnarok DLC straight away, and here’s everything you need to do.

How to start the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok DLC

First, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC usually needs to be downloaded separately from the main game.

So if you can’t see any sign of Dawn of Ragnarok in your game, you need to head to your storefront of choice, either the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, Ubisoft Connect, or Epic Games store, based on your platform.

Search Dawn of Ragnarok and you should see a separate store listing especially for the DLC. If you’re on the Epic Games Store there isn’t an extra listing - you need to go to the main Valhalla page and scroll down to add ons.

Alternatively, you can do this on the other storefronts as well. Just go to the main Assassin’s Creed Valhalla page and you should see an option to download add ons, one of which will be Dawn of Ragnarok.

It’s a hefty file, but once it’s downloaded and installed you can jump into your latest saved game.

How to start the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok DLC in-game

With all of the right files installed, jump into the main game and a cutscene will immediately play introducing Dawn of Ragnarok.

When it’s finished, fast travel to Ravensthorpe and you will receive a quest marker to rest under a tree to the southeast of your town.

After this short introductory section, Eivor will seek the help of the Ravensthorpe mystic, Valka, to learn more.

Make your way up to her hut in the northwest of the town and follow the simple steps to start the Dawn of Ragnarok DLC proper.

For more Norse nonsense, check out our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla guide.