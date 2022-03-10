Assassin's Creed Valhalla Divine Rarity: Where do you find Platinum Ingots?

You can now improve your gear to a whole new level in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla with Divine Rarity.

These ultra-powerful armaments have added benefits not just in terms of stats and upgrability, but in traversing the Dawn of Ragnarok DLC as well.

But to get your hands on the best equipment around, only the rarest and most valuable materials will do - that’s where Platinum Ingots come in.

Here’s everything you need to know about Divine Rarity in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, as well as where you can find Platinum Ingots.

What is Divine Rarity in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla?

Divine Rarity is the new top tier of equipment in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

It has 3 more upgrade nodes than any previous rarity, meaning you can boost the stats of items past what was previously possible.

Items that have already reached their final cosmetic form will not be further visually improved however.

Divine Rarity weapons will also be able to equip a new tier of runes.

Plus, for armor, there’s an added benefit for building a full set of Divine Rarity items to wear. When all 5 gear slots are filled with Divine items, you will not take any fall damage while in Svartalfheim.

This is a bigger help that it seems given the vast distances involved with some of the trekking in the DLC.

Where do you find Platinum Ingots in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla?

There’s now a new reason to search every nook and cranny in Assassin’s Creed.

Platinum Ingots are found at Wealth map icons all across Svartalfheim, either in major settlements or in enemy camps throughout the Dwarven realm.

Once you synchronize with an eagle point in a section of the map you will be able to see the twinkling golden nodes on the map - this is where you will find Platinum Ingots.

They work just like Tungsten Ingots from the base game. So once you’ve found a few, return to a Dwarven Shelter and get your things upgraded at a blacksmith - and get your Hugr-Rip powers seen to at the same time.

There’s plenty more new to see, so check out our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla guide.