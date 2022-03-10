Assassin's Creed Valhalla Shelters: Where to find the Dwarven Shelters in Dawn of Ragnarok

The Dwarves of Svartalfheim have taken to hidden Shelters following Surtr’s invasion in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok. To push back against Muspelheim’s forces and free his son Baldr, Havi must first find all of the Dwarven Shelters to get the lay of the land.

To keep the fighting fire and frost giants from their doorstep, the Dwarves have left sparse clues to their whereabouts. Some of the Shelters can be found underground, in the side of mountains, or shielded from view by dense woodland.

However, these Shelters aren’t just safe havens for the Dwarves displaced by the war. They are also home to useful resources like Trading Posts, Blacksmiths, Horse upgrade stables, and access to Reda’s shop while you’re inside of the vision.

Here’s where you need to look to find every Dwarven Shelter in the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok DLC.

Where are the Dwarven Shelters in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok?

There are 4 Dwarven Shelters to find in total throughout Svartalfheim. You find 2 in Gullnamar in the east, 1 in Svaladal in the middle of the map, and 1 in Vangrinn over in the west.

Once you know where to look, it doesn't take long to unlock each of the settlements and gives you some convenient fast travel points across the land mass.

Where is Jordber Shelter in Gullnamar?

You find this first Dwarven Shelter as part of the early story of the Dawn of Ragnarok DLC.

As you follow the signs with the help of your new friends, Havi eventually finds the Shelter hewn into the side of the nearby mountain.

This teaches you that you can see clues about the direction of a Shelter with your Odin’s Sight and what kind of signs to look out for.

Where is Grenhellir Shelter in Gullnamar?

In the southeast of Svartalfheim, Havi’s attention turns to the Grenhellir Shelter.

Approaching the map marker from the north, you can see the gold-topped mountain in front of you.

At the foot of the mountain, a little to the west, you find a hole in the ground leading towards an underground path.

The hole is at the quest marker in the screenshot above.

Jump down and follow the linear path forward until you reach the shelter.

Where is Jordeygr Shelter in Svaladal?

In the central area of the map, Svaladal, you can find the Jordeygr shelter.

Head to the map marker above, just east of the Yrkjandi Mylna raid and north of the Dimm Mylna raid.

Here you find another hole in the ground, but this time there’s a pool of water at the bottom.

Dive into the water and you will discover the Shelter.

Where is Hodda Shelter in Vangrinn?

Finally, the Hodda Shelter in the western area of Vangrinn is the most difficult to find.

As you approach the map marker from the south, you begin to see golden arrows pointing the way painted on the ground.

Follow them forward and you will reach a small pond in the middle of tall cliffs.

From the island in the middle of the water, look up towards the sides of the cliff face and you will see wooden structures leading up in a spiral around the walls of the cliff.

Follow the path of the wooden structures and you will find a small opening at the end of the path which leads to the Shelter.

What do you do after you have found all the Shelters in Dawn of Ragnarok?

Now that Havi has made contact with the scattered populations of Dwarves, he needs to gather information from them to help him rescue Baldr.

Speak to NPCs with speech bubbles above their heads inside the Shelters to learn more and get new quests which propel the story forward.

For more on the main game, here’s our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla guide.