Destiny 2 and Assassin's Creed crossover is a match made in Valhalla

Destiny 2 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla are getting a small crossover next week, with some cosmetics themed around each other coming to both games.

Bungie announced the crossover earlier this week, where it showed off the costumes players will be able to find in both games. On December 6, Valhalla players will be able to pick up the Destiny-2 themed character pack, "which includes armour sets, swords, a scout skin and a mount skin," as outlined in a blog post from Ubisoft, all of which look like a mildly mediaeval take on Destiny's sci-fi look. There will also be a weapons pack on offer, "which includes four unique spins on Destiny's iconic subclasses, each with their own gameplay perks and custom effects."

For Destiny 2 players, the Assassin's Creed-themed pack will be available when the next season kicks off, also on December 6, where they can head to the Eververse store to "get their hands on Assassin’s Creed-themed ship, Sparrow, Ghost, and finisher cosmetics, as well as three armour ornament sets." The armour sets are based on Assassin's Creed as a whole by the looks of things, rather than Valhalla specifically, with one set resembling the classic white-hooded look from the earlier games.

For Valhalla, this will be part of the final additions to the game, as December 6 also brings the final update to the game. This last update is set to add a new bit of story, The Last Chapter, an epilogue that will tie up some loose ends in the story. Fans hoping to play through the game with a New Game+ might be disappointed to hear that no such mode is being added though, as Ubisoft found that it couldn't implement it because there were "limited options to make replayability unique and rewarding." You will be able to keep your hood up at any time with this update though, so that's something at least.