Bungie is offering a little bit of insight into what's next for Destiny 2 next week, just don't expect much for its 10th anniversary

Hoping to learn more about whatever Destiny 2's Codename Frontiers is? Bungie has some details to share with you next week.

Tomorrow, September 9, is Destiny's 10 year anniversary, a length of time that makes me greatly uncomfortable but unfortunately no amount of discomfort can change that fact. With that comes the fact that Destiny 2 will be leading the series into its 11th year, and back in June developer Bungie teased a bit of what's to come in that time, in particular something called Codename Frontiers. The studio didn't reveal anything specific as to what that is at the time, just that the game's journey will continue in 2025, despite the fact its most recent expansion The Final Shape more or less wrapped up the main 10-year-long story.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Lucky for you, Bungie does have a bit to share about what's next for the game next week, even if in a recent blog post it has said that it's "planning to keep our anniversary fun and light." The blog post continues, "We’ll have a small in-game celebration for you all next week, along with some beautiful art the team has made throughout the years. There will be some Legendary armor freebies, a fun Title to earn, some Bungie Rewards, and more. Check back next Monday at 8am PT for our blog coverage."

Notably, Codename Frontiers was also name dropped, the blog explaining, "At the same time next week, we’re also planning to start our journey into Destiny 2 - Codename: Frontiers. At 8AM PT, we’ll be releasing a short Dev Insight blog article discussing our goals for the future of Destiny. Destiny 2 Game Director Tyson Green and Destiny 2 Narrative Director Alison Lührs will be guiding the conversation. Where have we been, where are we now, and where do we want to go? Most importantly... how are we going to get there? We want to be clear about our commitment to ongoing communication with you."

The post goes on to say that the post next week "marks the beginning of regular updates from our development team about what's next for Destiny 2," so those of you who dislike the frequency of the updates should be quite happy.

In July, Bungie laid off 220 of its staff members, with even further staff being integrated into Sony Interactive Entertainment - on top of that, one of its previously mentioned "incubation projects" is being moved over to a newly formed PlayStation Studio.