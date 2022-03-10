Assassin's Creed Valhalla Hugr-Rip: Where to find all Powers, Fragments and Silica in Dawn of Ragnarok

Early on in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, Havi is gifted a bracelet that grants him the power of Hugr-Rip - the ability to absorb the essence of his foes and gain their strength.

While the benefits of this in battle are obvious, the Hugr-Rip also has a great deal of uses for traversing the land of Svartalfheim - both by land and air.

However, when Havi first gets the Hugr-Rip it’s weakened state means he has to hunt down all of its potential powers for himself, as well as the Silica and fragments needed to upgrade it.

Here’s where you can find all of the Hugr-Rip powers in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, as well as where you can find fragments and Silica.

Where are the Hugr-Rip powers in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok?

There are 5 Hugr-Rip powers in total: 2 from the fire giants of Muspelheim, 2 from the ice giants of Jotunheim, and a final power from Odin’s servants, the Ravens.

The powers, where to find them, and their effects are as follows:

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok Hugr-Rip Powers Power Name: Power Effect: Power Location: Power Symbol: Power of Muspelheim Conceal your identity from Muspel soldiers, impervious to walking on lava Gained from Muspels in lava-filled areas Symbol of flaming foot Power of Jotunheim Conceal your identity from Jotun soldiers, can teleport between World Knot totems and your dodges teleport you Gained from Jotuns in frozen areas Symbol of arrow Power of the Raven Fly in the air as a raven for 30 seconds Gained from giant birds throughout Svartalfheim Symbol of a raven’s head Power of Winter Deal more damage to Muspel enemies and freeze them, frozen foes can be insta-killed Gained rarely from Jotun enemies - it will appear as the story progresses Symbol of a snowflake Power of Rebirth Your weapon ignites enemies, defeated foes other than bosses reanimate and fight for you Gained rarely from Muspel enemies - it will turn up as the story progresses Symbol of an axe-wielding arm

How do you upgrade the Hugr-Rip in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok?

To upgrade the strength of the Hugr-Rip’s powers and increase their duration, you need two resources: Silica and fragments.

Once you have enough of both, take the Hugr-Rip to a blacksmith at one of the Dwarven Shelters throughout Svartalfheim and they can make the improvements for you.

Where do you find Silica in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok?

Thankfully for Havi, finding Silica to increase the strength of the Hugr-Rip is relatively simple.

Nodes of Silica are found at raiding spots throughout Svartalfheim, where you pillage with a band of Vikings just as Eivor would in the main game.

All of the raid spots are circled on the map above, but be aware that many of them are found under cliffs and inside caves so you may need to approach by water via your longboat.

You get two Silica per node, and hitting one raiding spot should give you enough to upgrade the energy bar of the Hugr-Rip.

To further upgrade your powers, you will need to hit more spots.

Where do you find fragments in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok?

As well as Silica, you need fragments to upgrade each of the 5 Hugr-Rip powers.

Feathers are the easiest to find, since they drop from the same giant ravens that you can absorb that power from.

But to get the Muspel and Jotun fragment resources, you need to defeat them in battle. Specific types of enemy are more likely to drop the fragments you need, and we’ve listed them all below:

Giant Feather - From giant ravens throughout Svartalfheim

- From throughout Svartalfheim Magma Blood - From all Muspel soldiers, but most likely Brann and Ash-Bringer enemy types

- From all Muspel soldiers, but most likely and enemy types Frozen Blood - All Jotun soldiers, but most likely Jotnar-Guld enemy types

- All Jotun soldiers, but most likely enemy types Living Spark - All Muspel soldiers, but most likely Flame-Keeper enemy types

- All Muspel soldiers, but most likely enemy types Jotun Seidr - All Jotun soldiers, but most likely Jotnar-Djevelen enemy types

