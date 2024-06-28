Get ready for some Assassin's Creed remakes, says Ubisoft CEO, as everyone and their mum starts chanting about Black Flag

Good news, long-time fans of games about giving up at least one of your fingers so you can run across rooftops and jump on unsuspecting guards, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot says some Assassin's Creed remakes are coming. Yes, there's a chance one of them might be the game with all the piratey goodness in it.

While the major focus AC-wise right now is on Assassin's Creed Shadows, which is set to take us all to feudal Japan in November to play as a pair of cool protagonists with different playstyles, we all love replaying things we've played before and revelling in how much we like them all over again. Which, it seems, Ubisoft is keenly aware of.

In an interview with, er, Ubisoft, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has confirmed that some AC remakes are coming, though he didn't say which games in the series are actually in line for this treament. "Firstly, players can be excited about some remakes," he revealed in response to a question about the future of the series, "which will allow us to revisit some of the games we've created in the past and modernize them; there are worlds in some of our older Assassin's Creed games that are still extremely rich."

"Secondly, to answer your question, there will be plenty of experience variety," Guillemot continued, "The goal is to have Assassin's Creed games come out more regularly, but not for it to be the same experience every year. There are a lot of good things to come, including Assassin's Creed Hexe, which we've announced, which is going to be a very different game from Assassin's Creed Shadows. We're going to surprise people, I think."

So, there you go. In terms of which games might be in line to be remade, the only potential lead we have is a Kotaku report from last year, which asserted that a team at Ubisoft Singapore - the studio behind Skull and Bones - was working on an AC IV: Black Flag remake.

That report stated that this project was "still in its earliest stages and will not be complete for at least a few years", and, if it turns out to be accurate, would only cover one remake - leaving your dreams of any other AC remakes open for now, since Guillemot was talking about multiple remakes in the interview.

So, there you go. If you want to learn a bit more about Assassin's Creed Shadows, make sure to check out the 12 minute long gameplay trailer it got at this year's big summer Ubisoft Forward.