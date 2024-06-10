Assassin's Creed Shadows gets a massive 12 minute gameplay trailer, and both Yasuke and Naoe get their own dedicated time to shine

Following a quick tease at the Xbox Showcase yesterday, Ubisoft Forward had the real deal when it comes to Assassin’s Creed Shadows gameplay. As part of the presentation, we got treated to some new footage of the stealth-action game.

Shadows, of course, is Ubisoft’s big fall game, and one of two major titles shipping this calendar year; the other being Star Wars Outlaws.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

There's a lot to see in the new trailer, with over 12 minutes of gameplay revealed for the game. First up, there's some exploration in the rural-cum-urban hub of Fukuchiyama, before Yasuke –the bruiser Samurai – gets into some combat with a brigand that warns him off. Next, we get a cinematic between Naoe (female, more stealh protag) and Yasuke. This segues nicely into some Naoe Shinobi Stealth-based action, where we see the more shadow-y side of it all crack off. Then, there's a Naoe escape-based sequence, before – finally – it all wraps up with an open-world sizzle reel.

Check out the extended gameplay trailer for Shadows below. It is absolutely worth a look for yourself, away from the compression of the stream – it's a real looker.

Shadows, previously known under the codename Red, was initially revealed last month. Set in 16th Century Japan, the game has a dual-protagonist, each of whom comes with a distinct style of combat.

It’s bringing back the tower sync mechanic, but Ubisoft promises they’re going to be more involved, allowing players to manually survey the surrounding area and take in the splendour of the world. You can expect that world to be roughly the same size as Origins’, a noticeable reduction from Valhalla’s massive, multi-country map.

Check out the extended gameplay trailer for Shadows below:

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is the first current-gen only game in the series, due for release November 15 on PC (EGS/Ubi Connect), PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. Though you’re going to need an internet connection to activate your copy, the game can be played entirely offline afterwards.