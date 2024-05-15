Watch the Assassin's Creed Shadows reveal trailer here

You like Assassin's Creed, right? Well Ubisoft is set to properly reveal Assassin's Creed Shadows - you might know it by the name Assassin's Creed: Codename Red - today, May 15, and you can can watch that reveal trailer with us!

If you're out of the loop, Shadows is the first AC game set in Japan - a big win for people who'll tell you random facts about Oda Nobunaga without you having asked them to. So, yeah, you'll probably be following up running across the sandy rooftops of Baghdad in Assassin's Creed Mirage by cambering up some pagodas and leaping into conveniently-placed haystacks.

You can watch today's Assassin's Creed Shadows: Official Cinematic World Premiere Trailer above when it airs at 5PM GMT/12PM ET/9AM PT. Seriously, just click play right there when the time hits, and take a leap of faith dive into it.

While some details about the game have leaked ahead of time, with an apparent release date of November 15 having since been scrubbed from the description of the trailer itself, it's definitely worth tuning in if you're partial to some stabbing and historical facts.

Just try not to overdose on stabby action set in Japan, since, you know, Sucker Punch's Ghost of Tsushima arrives on PC tomorrow, after getting swept into the PSN account linking discourse that turned Helldivers 2's community upside down earlier this month.

What'll we see from the Shadows reveal, you ask? Well, I'd put money on some nice scenery, some jumping about, and probably some cameos from a few historical figures that your mate who's really into Shogun may well have heard of.

You'll just have to watch the presentation to find out what Ubisoft has in store. Hopefully it's some cool stuff that'll get us all excited to have one of our fingers removed quite soon.