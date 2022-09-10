Assassin’s Creed Codename Red will finally take the series to Japan – just don’t expect it soon

Assassin’s Creed Codename Red will finally take the series to Japan – just don’t expect it soonIt’s been 15 years, but the Assassin’s Creed series is finally setting sail for Japan with Codename Red.
As well as announcing Assassin's Creed Mirage, during tonight's Ubisoft Forward presentation, Ubisoft has also announced a brand-new game in the Assassin's Creed universe that will finally take us on a historic tour of Japan: Codename Red.
We've only got a very brief teaser for the game at the time of writing, and the title is still a while off yet (the next game in the series will be the aforementioned Mirage), but hey – at least we know it's coming.
Ubisoft refers to this title as "The future of our open world flagship RPG series", which seems to reference the fact that Mirage will be a more 'classic' Assassin's experience that leans on stealth and parkour more than it does damage numbers and massive worlds.
"[Codename Red] will let players explore one of their most anticipated settings," says Ubisoft's Marc-Alexis Cote on the Ubisoft stream. The game will be an "anticipated Shinobi fantasy in feudal Japan," and during a presentation, we saw a bit of key art for the game – and nothing else.
Slightly later in the stream, there was a breakdown of what's being worked on in the Assassin's Creed series: we've got an expansion for Valhalla in 2022, then Mirage in 2023, Codename Hexe and Codename Jade after that, and then Codename Red and the in-production Netflix series. Sounds like we'll be waiting until at least 2024 for this game – if not later.
It's not clear yet whether there'll be a split in these games going forward – could we see one arm of Ubisoft's extended family working on stealth-first titles, whilst another does the RPG side? It remains to be seen.
Assassin's Creed Codename Red is likley in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, as well as PC. There's no official launch date set yet.