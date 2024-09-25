Assassin's Creed Shadows has been delayed to February 2025, so you'll have to wait a bit longer to see some lovely clouds

Ubisoft has just announced that Assassin's Creed Shadows has been delayed from its originally planned release date of November 12, 2024, to February 14, 2025. So, you'll have to wait a little longer to see some nice clouds over Feudal Japan.

"[Shadows] is an ambitious addition to the franshise," Ubisoft's Marc Alexis-Cote wrote in a statement posted on social media, "a rich experience that can be lived through the eyes of two unique protagonists - but we realise we need more time to polish and refine the experience, pushing further some of our key features."

"As such, we've made the decision to postpone the release date to February 14, 2025. The game will release on a broad range of platforms, including Steam at launch. Additionally, pre-orders will be refunded and all future pre-orders will be granted the first expansion for free."

According to Bloomberg's Jason Schreier, that last bit also comes with Ubisoft adding: "We are departing from the traditional Season Pass model. All players will be able to enjoy the game at the same time on February 14." According to Variety, the publisher also cited "learnings from the Star Wars Outlaws release" as having played into its decision to delay the game.

Assassin's Creed Shadows will now release February 14, 2025.

The official statement mentioned above continues: "We understand this decision will come as disappointing news, especially to those who've been waiting patiently for an Assassin's Creed inspired by Feudal Japan, but we sincerely believe this is in the best interest of the game, and ultimately your experience as a player."

