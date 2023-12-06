How long does Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora take to finish? About 20 hours for the main storyline

If you’re hoping to scythe through the main story of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora before Christmas, you’ll need to put about 20 hours aside.

While it might not require you to pay extra in order to don a weird pair of glasses like the original Avatar film did back in the day, Massive Entertainment’s latest work does offer you a chance to hop into the world of Pandora. Throughout the game, you’ll get to see the planet through the eyes of a Na'vi and work your way through a decently meaty main story.

That story will likely take you somewhere in the region of 20 hours to reach the conclusion of, with our reviewer reporting that they rolled credits at about the 22 hour mark. This is because they’d dedicated some time to the side stuff that popped up in close proximity to the main path they were following as the story progressed.

It sounds like there’s a decent amount of other side activities that you can either make time for by putting off reaching the endpoint of the main quest or return to enjoy once you’ve finished absorbing the central tale the game tells. With a map split into three pretty hefty and distinct regions, there’s plenty of exploring, outpost-clearing and hunting for crafting resources to be done, either on foot or from the back of an airborne Ikran.

So, if you’re keen to learn about what it’s like to be a Na’vi, fancy enjoying some elements of the typical Ubisoft open world formula with a a cool new coat of paint, or are just a dad in need of something to play during the five minutes your kids actually spend sleeping, it looks like you’re in luck.

Look, it sounds a little bit better that 2009’s James Cameron's Avatar: The Game, and I think that’s all you could have really hoped for, so it’ll probably be 20-ish hours well spent.

While you wait to get your hands on Frontiers of Pandora, make sure to read both our preview and our review of it, so you get an even clearer picture of what you’re in for.