If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
FAMILY-UNFRIENDLY

One extended Avatar: The Way of Water scene has Jake and Neytiri going full Rambo

It feels like old-school James Cameron.

Avatar: The Way of Water - Jake and Neytiri
Image credit: 20th Century Studios
News by Fran Ruiz Contributor
Published on

The new collector's edition of Avatar: The Way of Water in 4K comes with plenty of deleted and extended scenes, but one in particular stands out.

Spoilers for Avatar: The Way of Water ahead.
The new release arrived earlier this week, so all the extra footage that comes with it is already making its way online, offering us a deeper look into the movie when it was longer and more violent. Among the most interesting scenes is the one where we see that Scoresby (the villainous whaler) actually survived losing his arm; an odd omission considering that Brendan Cowell is confirmed to return in the third movie alongside Payakan.

Things get much darker in the 'Parents From Hell & Standoff' extended scene, which sees main characters Jake Sully and his Na'vi partner Neytiri absolutely massacring the remaining RDA forces on the sinking whaling ship and Miles Quaritch's Recom team. The scene was already violent and tense enough in the final movie (big Terminator 2 and Titanic energy from James Cameron here), so it's fascinating to see that the filmmaker and his team actually toned it down quite a lot in order to avoid veering into borderline R-rated territory.

Even more shocking is how Neytiri behaves in this iteration of the scene versus the final cut. It puts so much more strain on the relationship between her and Spider, and it takes a bigger intervention from Jake to actually deactivate the situation. Considering that Neytiri remains one of the saga's 'heroic' characters and will reportedly have an even bigger role in future installments, it was wise not to go this dark with her even if her oldest son had just died and the RDA are humanity's worst.

Avatar 3 remains on track to be released on December 19, 2025. Meanwhile, you can rewatch the two previous movies over and over again if you're a fan and/or play Ubisoft Massive's remarkable open-world game Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Avatar: The Way of the Water

Movie

Related topics
20th Century Studios Action Adventure Blockbuster James Cameron Massive - A Ubisoft Studio Massive Entertainment PC PS5 Walt Disney Company Xbox Series X/S
About the Author

Fran Ruiz

Contributor

Comments