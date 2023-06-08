This new look at Immortals of Aveum gameplay shows off more of the first-person magic shooter

A fresh look at Ascendant Studios' Immortals of Aveum was shown off at Summer Game Fest 2023 this evening.

Check it out below.

Taking inspiration from God of War, BioShock, Doom, and more, the game is set in an original fantasy universe full of magic and conflict set of the edge of the abyss.

The story-driven game takes place through the eyes of Jak, an immortal who joins an elite order of battlemages. These mages are versed in the three colors of magic - blue, green, and red - used to decimate legions of enemies with chained attacks and counters.

As you can see in the video, Sandrakk and his forces continue to march towards their goal, but the Immortals aren't too far behind to stop him. Jak, Devyn, and Zendara board a Colossal able to transport an entire battalion of battlemages to chase Sandrakk down.

The single-player, first-person magic shooter, will be released on July 20, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via the EA App, Steam, and Epic Games Store.