Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth is coming to Xbox and PC early 2024

A new trailer for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has been revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase, dropping Ichigo on a beach buck naked. It'll be coming to Xbox and PC early 2024.

The trailer, while short, features a confused Ichigo waking up on a beach wearing absolutely nothing as nearby people marvel at his big dragon tattoo and absolutely nothing else. If you want to see it for yourself, the trailer is embedded below!

Watch on YouTube Check out the new trailer for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth here!

Like a Dragon is a relatively recent spin-off from the very popular Yakuza series of RPGs, leaning towards turn-based action gameplay over the action RPG combat that the series was builto n. It introduced a series of new characters, and went down super well with both Yakuza fans and new people jumping into the series, so it's good to see a goofy new entry into the series.

Only a few days ago, another Yakuza trailer was released for Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name . It looks like Yakuza fans have a lot to look forward too!

If you're looking for another reveal to dig into, a new trailer for Forza was also revealed just a few minutes ago.