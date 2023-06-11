If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth is coming to Xbox and PC early 2024

A new Like a Dragon game? More Ichigo? Count us in!

News by Connor Makar
A new trailer for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has been revealed at the Xbox Games Showcase, dropping Ichigo on a beach buck naked. It'll be coming to Xbox and PC early 2024.

The trailer, while short, features a confused Ichigo waking up on a beach wearing absolutely nothing as nearby people marvel at his big dragon tattoo and absolutely nothing else. If you want to see it for yourself, the trailer is embedded below!

Check out the new trailer for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth here!

Like a Dragon is a relatively recent spin-off from the very popular Yakuza series of RPGs, leaning towards turn-based action gameplay over the action RPG combat that the series was builto n. It introduced a series of new characters, and went down super well with both Yakuza fans and new people jumping into the series, so it's good to see a goofy new entry into the series.

Only a few days ago, another Yakuza trailer was released for Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. It looks like Yakuza fans have a lot to look forward too!

What do you think of the trailer? Let us know below, as well as your thoughts on the rest of the Xbox Games Showcase! If you're looking for another reveal to dig into, a new trailer for Forza was also revealed just a few minutes ago.

Connor is VG247's live service staff writer. He writes articles on some of the biggest games out there right now. He's also a passionate fighting game fan, glued onto the genre and its community. He is tragically a grappler player.

