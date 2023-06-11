If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
PC 3

Watch the PC Gaming Show live stream here

You can expect to see 55 games throughout the show.

Kelsey Raynor avatar
News by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

Continuing the summer of showcases is the PC Gaming Show on Sunday, June 11. The PC Gaming Show will be kicking things off after the lengthy Xbox Game Showcase and Starfield Direct concludes.

PC Gaming Show, presented by PCGamer, promises that there’ll be 55 games on show throughout the live-stream. It also shares that 16 of them are new game announcements altogether, so it’s shaping up to be an exciting show.

What’s confirmed? Well, we’ll be seeing more of Baldur’s Gate 3, which we got a glimpse of during Summer Game Fest. In addition, there’ll be appearances from Frostpunk 2, Pax Dei, and Dune: Awakening to look forward to.

If you’re planning on watching the PC Gaming Show live, you’ll want to be ready for the following times on Sunday, June 11:

  • 9PM BST
  • 10PM CEST
  • 1PM PDT
  • 4PM EDT

Catch the show via the stream embed above, or you can tune in via YouTube and Twitch.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get them to shut up about horror games since. When they're not scoping out new scares or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, they can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby, or being very average at FPS games.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch