Watch the PC Gaming Show live stream here

Continuing the summer of showcases is the PC Gaming Show on Sunday, June 11. The PC Gaming Show will be kicking things off after the lengthy Xbox Game Showcase and Starfield Direct concludes.

PC Gaming Show, presented by PCGamer, promises that there’ll be 55 games on show throughout the live-stream. It also shares that 16 of them are new game announcements altogether, so it’s shaping up to be an exciting show.

What’s confirmed? Well, we’ll be seeing more of Baldur’s Gate 3, which we got a glimpse of during Summer Game Fest. In addition, there’ll be appearances from Frostpunk 2, Pax Dei, and Dune: Awakening to look forward to.

If you’re planning on watching the PC Gaming Show live, you’ll want to be ready for the following times on Sunday, June 11:

9PM BST

10PM CEST

1PM PDT

4PM EDT

Catch the show via the stream embed above, or you can tune in via YouTube and Twitch.